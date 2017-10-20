News By Tag
Engineered Tax Services' Tax Specialist Leads Business Roundtable to Discuss Tax Reform Highlights
Tax Specialist, Nate Rodriguez, of Engineered Tax Services led this morning's Business Roundtable to clarify updates to the tax reform framework.
Mr. Rodriguez works closely with tax reform expert and CEO of ETS, Julio Gonzalez, who is currently in Washington D.C. working with Congress and Senate on the tax reform blueprint. "It was great opportunity to represent my company and get the word out about the latest tax reform framework," said Mr. Rodriguez.
The main topics of discussion included lowering rates for individuals and families, doubling the standard deduction and enhancing the child credit, eliminating loopholes for wealthy, repealing the death tax, creating a new lower tax rate structure for small businesses, creating jobs, wcj boosting the economy, moving to an "American model" for competitiveness, and bringing profits back home.
Mr. Rodriguez will be the keynote speaker at this Friday's Heal America 2018 Pastor's Breakfast in Broward County to talk about tax reform's potential effects on churches and contributions.
About Engineered Tax Services
ETS is a nationally recognized specialty tax firm owned by tax reform expert, Julio Gonzalez. His company is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida with 15 offices nationwide and over 140 employees and consultants. ETS works with many of the Top 100 CPA firms and Fortune 500 companies. Please call (800) 236-6519 or visit http://EngineeredTaxServices.com for an assessment or to learn more.
About Nate Rodriguez
Nate Rodriguez is a Tax Specialist at Engineered Tax Services. He received his accounting degree from Baruch College in New York City before starting his tax career in Florida. He has utilized his expertise to guide companies and clients through increasingly complex tax rules and regulations.
