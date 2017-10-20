 
News By Tag
* Engineered Tax Services
* Tax Reform Expert
* Julio Gonzalez
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Government
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Sunrise
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
26252423222120

Engineered Tax Services' Tax Specialist Leads Business Roundtable to Discuss Tax Reform Highlights

Tax Specialist, Nate Rodriguez, of Engineered Tax Services led this morning's Business Roundtable to clarify updates to the tax reform framework.
 
 
Nate Rodriguez, Tax Specialist
Nate Rodriguez, Tax Specialist
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Engineered Tax Services
Tax Reform Expert
Julio Gonzalez

Industry:
Government

Location:
Sunrise - Florida - US

Subject:
Events

SUNRISE, Fla. - Oct. 25, 2017 - PRLog -- Nate Rodriguez, Tax Specialist of Engineered Tax Services (ETS), led the business roundtable for South Florida business leaders to discuss the highlights of the unified tax reform framework. Mr. Rodriguez explained how tax reform would be beneficial for job creation, GDP growth, and for bringing profits back to the United States.

Mr. Rodriguez works closely with tax reform expert and CEO of ETS, Julio Gonzalez, who is currently in Washington D.C. working with Congress and Senate on the tax reform blueprint. "It was great opportunity to represent my company and get the word out about the latest tax reform framework," said Mr. Rodriguez.

The main topics of discussion included lowering rates for individuals and families, doubling the standard deduction and enhancing the child credit, eliminating loopholes for wealthy, repealing the death tax, creating a new lower tax rate structure for small businesses, creating jobs, wcj boosting the economy, moving to an "American model" for competitiveness, and bringing profits back home.

Mr. Rodriguez will be the keynote speaker at this Friday's Heal America 2018 Pastor's Breakfast in Broward County to talk about tax reform's potential effects on churches and contributions.

About Engineered Tax Services

ETS is a nationally recognized specialty tax firm owned by tax reform expert, Julio Gonzalez. His company is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida with 15 offices nationwide and over 140 employees and consultants. ETS works with many of the Top 100 CPA firms and Fortune 500 companies. Please call (800) 236-6519 or visit http://EngineeredTaxServices.com for an assessment or to learn more.

About Nate Rodriguez

Nate Rodriguez is a Tax Specialist at Engineered Tax Services. He received his accounting degree from Baruch College in New York City before starting his tax career in Florida. He has utilized his expertise to guide companies and clients through increasingly complex tax rules and regulations.

Media Contact
Melissa Ferguson
440-463-2371
mferguson@engineeredtaxservices.com
End
Source:
Email:***@engineeredtaxservices.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Engineered Tax Services PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 25, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share