Amazon Arising Film to Premiere in Durham
Divine Sign Productions in association with Stand Out Ministries presents a first-person, feature-length documentary about modern-day missions in the Amazon
In June 2017, filmmaker Jordan Bigler of Cleveland, OH teamed up with Jungle Jen to capture their adventures in the Amazon during a 2-week tour of churches which were started and fostered by Stand Out Ministries. The film is a first-person feature-length documentary that transports you into the heart of the Amazon jungle. Breathtaking drone shots, exotic animals, and unexpected twists and turns keep the viewer wondering how the adventure will end. As we tour the Amazon with Jungle Jen, we see the joy of the Amazonian people while wcj singing, playing, dancing, and swimming. Jungle Jen shows us the challenges of providing relief, such as a well for clean, safe drinking water and food during times of scarcity, in some of the most remote parts of the Amazon.
Amazon Arising also features local musical talent, Laura Stavlas as well as Susan Valles. Laura's song, "Rain Down," which is in the movie's soundtrack is available at CDBaby.com. Fifty percent of the proceeds from "Rain Down" will support Jungle Jen's Stand Out Ministries. Susan Valles has been a singer and songwriter for the last twelve years in the Raleigh area. Her latest album is "On My Way."
Executive Producers, Drake and Serena Travis (The High Road, The Comeback Kids) of Divine Sign Productions have been instrumental in the post-production process.
Watch the trailer at http://bit.ly/
More information available at amazonarising.com.
