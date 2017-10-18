 
News By Tag
* Film Premiere
* Kids Event
* Red Carpet
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Raleigh
  North Carolina
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918


Amazon Arising Film to Premiere in Durham

Divine Sign Productions in association with Stand Out Ministries presents a first-person, feature-length documentary about modern-day missions in the Amazon
 
 
Jungle Jen with her Amazonian friends
Jungle Jen with her Amazonian friends
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Film Premiere
Kids Event
Red Carpet

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Raleigh - North Carolina - US

Subject:
Events

RALEIGH, N.C. - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Face painting, a live sloth, and smiles are in store for the film premiere of Amazon Arising: Joy in the Jungle on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 6 PM in Durham, NC. Raleigh-based missionary Jungle Jen, the narrator and tour guide of the film, desires to turn the premiere into a fun event for the whole family. Catch the Fire, located at 2304 Page Road in Durham, will be ablaze with lights, cameras, and excitement with a red carpet and fun activities for kids.

In June 2017, filmmaker Jordan Bigler of Cleveland, OH teamed up with Jungle Jen to capture their adventures in the Amazon during a 2-week tour of churches which were started and fostered by Stand Out Ministries. The film is a first-person feature-length documentary that transports you into the heart of the Amazon jungle. Breathtaking drone shots, exotic animals, and unexpected twists and turns keep the viewer wondering how the adventure will end. As we tour the Amazon with Jungle Jen, we see the joy of the Amazonian people while wcj singing, playing, dancing, and swimming. Jungle Jen shows us the challenges of providing relief, such as a well for clean, safe drinking water and food during times of scarcity, in some of the most remote parts of the Amazon.

Amazon Arising also features local musical talent, Laura Stavlas as well as Susan Valles. Laura's song, "Rain Down," which is in the movie's soundtrack is available at CDBaby.com. Fifty percent of the proceeds from "Rain Down" will support Jungle Jen's Stand Out Ministries. Susan Valles has been a singer and songwriter for the last twelve years in the Raleigh area. Her latest album is "On My Way."

Executive Producers, Drake and Serena Travis (The High Road, The Comeback Kids) of Divine Sign Productions have been instrumental in the post-production process.

Watch the trailer at http://bit.ly/2yBpKvX and register for the premiere at Event Brite http://bit.ly/2zvIOIU.

More information available at amazonarising.com.

Contact
Serena Travis
***@serenatravis.com
End
Source:Divine Sign Productions
Email:***@serenatravis.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Community Aloha PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share