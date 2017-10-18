 
Dioxyme Passes Third Party Tests and Remains Banned Substance Free

 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- With the growing scrutiny in the sports supplement industry, few companies strive to show consumers the safety and efficacy of their product. Dioxyme has been third party tested since they began in 2014. It is something both Bennett and Marc Schneider believe is necessary to clean up the industry and to allow customers to feel good about purchasing their products.

"It is essential for potential buyers to know where the ingredients they will be consuming are coming from," says CEO Bennett Schneider. "We wcj want to make it a safer, more open process for the customer so they can feel great about what they are putting into their body."

Dioxyme proudly wears the Informed Choice badge on all of their New Zealand Whey Protein and on their MPO. This insures the product remains banned substance free and that it complies with World Anti Doping Agency regulations, meaning it is safe for NCAA athletes and Olympians.

As Dr. Marc Schneider states, "more and more professional athletes are utilizing our products. At this point it is critical that everything we produce is free of banned substances, and effective."

The sports supplement market is in need for a clean up, and with great companies like Dioxyme leading the way, the future looks bright.

https://dioxyme.com

