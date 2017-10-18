News By Tag
What Do Equifax, Yahoo!, Verizon, and Hyatt Hotels Have in Common? They Have ALL Been Hacked
Atlanta hosting international CyberHub Summit on Nov. 8-9 to combat this worldwide issue
The inaugural CyberHub Summit, held Nov. 8 - 9 at the Omni Hotel in Atlanta, is a two-day conference for CEOs, CIOs and CTOs, as well as other high-ranking officials and executives for small, medium-sized and large businesses – convening on the importance of securing data, regardless of one's technical expertise.
Chris Carr, the Attorney General for the State of Georgia, will welcome guests on behalf of the State of Georgia. Numerous industry experts serving as keynote speakers include:
· Ram Dor, former CISO for the State of Israel and CEO of RdEye
· Retired Air Force Brigadier Gen. Gregory Touhill, named by The White House as the first ever Federal CISO
· Robert Herjavec, Founder & CEO of Herjavec Group and ABC's Shark Tank
· Oren Bratt, cyber director at Israeli Military Industry Systems amongst many others
· Joseph Steinberg, cybersecurity thought wcj leader and author
Georgia Tech's Institute for Information Security and Privacy will be sending 16 of their brightest student entrepreneurs to exhibit at the Georgia Tech Start-up Zone at CyberHub Summit.
"CyberHub Summit offers a unique opportunity for the industry to create dramatic and sustainable improvements through a shared and coordinated effort," said Karin Zalcberg, CyberHub Summit CEO. "We encourage small and medium-sized business owners to join us and learn how to protect themselves against a hack that could cripple their companies."
According to Small Business Trends magazine, 60-percent of small companies go out of business within six months of a cyber-attack.
At a time when there are ever-present cyber threats to personal, corporate and government data, CyberHub Summit provides an opportunity to learn and collaborate with thought leaders from across the globe. The summit will approach cyber security threats and solutions differently for non-technical business leaders who must be prepared to coordinate their company's cyber security efforts.
In an effort to stay one-step ahead of the hackers, Cyberhub Summit has found tremendous support from sponsors such as: Check Point, DarkTrace, Votiro and BlockEx. Additionally, the Summit will feature exhibitors to showcase some recent developments in combatting hackers. Exhibitors include: Check Point, Radware, Votiro, DarkTrace, ValueOne, SixGill, Tufin, PhishMe, BlockEx, F5, Core Security, wework and ForeScout.
Please visit www.CyberHubSummit.com for more information and to purchase tickets.
