October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

Montclair Art Museum Offers Free Admission, Art Activities, Tours, & Live Music November 2

Free First Thursday Night Offers NEW MAM After Hours Premium Experience and Includes Artist Meet & Greet with Philemona Williamson, MILL Holiday Cards, Montclair Knitting Circle, and Teen Origami Demo
 
 
MONTCLAIR, N.J. - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Enjoy a night out at the Montclair Art Museum (MAM) with free general admission, live music, art activities and tours, dynamic seasonal programming, and a full-service bar at Free First Thursday Night, November 2, 5–9 p.m.! Free First Thursday Nights are made possible by TD Bank.

In November, discover the art of Montclair's own Philemona Williamson in Metaphorical Narratives, her first major museum exhibition. Artist Philemona Williamson will be on site for an informal meet and greet at 6 p.m. and guests can also take a docent-led tour of current exhibitions at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. Montclair Public Library will also have their Book Bike with books related to inspiration, a key theme in the exhibition.

        Free First Thursday Night presents a variety of art forms and invites visitors to get creative themselves!

·       Enjoy live music in the galleries with the Joel Zelnik Trio.

·       Sharpen your skills and share your passion with the Montclair Knitting Circle. All knitters, crochet enthusiasts, needlepointers, spinners, embroiderers, and textile crafters are invited to participate, with beginner kits available for newbies.

·       Watch an origami demo with teen artist Edward Misretta. This Yard School of Art student will create and display some incredible and intricate creations.

·       See paintings by 20 local residents who participated in a watercolor and gouache class offered by the Montclair Institute for Lifelong Learning (MILL) through MAM's Creative Aging Initiative. The Celebrate the Season exhibition also includes a collection of holiday notecards, whose sales raise funds for future MILL programming.

·       Join the Yard School of Art for a Draw Along Workshop offering a free drawing session with a clothed model and guided art instruction for all ages.

·       New! Teen Space welcomes teens with a free open studio, 7–9 p.m.

· wcj       New! Stop by the MAM Photo booth to capture the fun!

        The Free First Thursday Night bar is once again presented in partnership with Krug Catering at Orange Lawn Tennis Club. Try new signature cocktails, wine selections, and NJ Beer Co. beer, the exclusive beer of Free First Thursday Night. Museum members receive a discount on drinks at the bar. Guests can also grab a bite from featured food vendors.

Free First Thursday Nights take place the first Thursday of the month (October–June) from 5 to 9 p.m. Highlights this season include holiday programming and a performance by Newark Boys Chorus in December and a celebration of Black History Month in February. Please note there is no Free First Thursday Night in January. For an up-to-date schedule of upcoming Free First Thursday Nights, visit https://www.montclairartmuseum.org/thursdays.

NEW! MAM After Hours

November 2, 7–9 p.m.

Enjoy Dark 'n Stormies, Tequila Sunrises, and Hurricanes like never before! MAM After Hours launches on November 2 with a cocktail tasting inspired by Charles E. Burchfield: Weather Event. Reserve your ticket to this intimate event to learn about the history and artistry behind a selection of tasty cocktails while enjoying lite bites. Cocktail Professional and Sommelier Nicholas Ciccone will share some insider secrets from the modern craft of mixology. Tickets are $35 for members and $45 for nonmembers, with proceeds supporting enhanced educational outreach and accessible programs for children of all ages. Space is limited; reserve your advance ticket online at https://www.montclairartmuseum.org/afterhours.

Montclair Art Museum
***@montclairartmuseum.org
