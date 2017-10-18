News By Tag
Cloud Service Brokerage Startup is ready to launch with seed funding from CIIE, IIM Ahmedabad
The startup provides Small and Medium Business users the ability to Search, Discover, Compare, get Expert Recommendations, Transact for and Manage their Software Applications in one centralized, easy-to-use and intuitive marketplace with a single-sign-
Mycloudbazaar offers Telcos and ISPs, a white label version of their cloud broker platform that enables these service providers to grow ARPU by Cross selling recurring cloud service subscriptions to their customers. Enterprise customers can leverage the internal cloud service broker enablement platform that helps Enterprises manage cloud management issues efficiently and with ease. The platform includes features like role based access control, service catalogue management, subscription management, data analytics, license, spend and policy management among others.
Having soft-launched earlier this year, they have already onboarded partners like Microsoft for Office 365, Project, wcj Dynamics, OneBookCloud ERP, etc to name a few and plan to have over 50 partners onboarded once it's available next month.
The startup enters a very new and emerging space of Cloud Service Brokerage. Adoption of hybrid cloud models, cloud service management and multivendor management issues have led to the emergence of the Cloud Service Brokerage Market. A single vendor approach can help companies' setup and implement cloud infrastructure and to customise solutions with ease.
Mycloudbazaar's team is spready across New Delhi, Mumbai and Chennai
Mycloudbazaar at its ideation stage was the winner of the Economic Times Power of Ideas Award out of 19000 aspirants many of whom had evolved business models. Mycloudbazaar is also a NASSCOM 10000 startup selected from among 300000 applications.
The Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion (DIPP), Government of India, has recognised Mycloudbazaar as a Startup under the Startup India Initiative.
More information about the startup ia available at http://mycloudbazaar.com
