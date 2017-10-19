 
Qualbe Awarded #7 Best Small Workplace by Fortune Magazine

 
 
great place to work 2017
great place to work 2017
 
FORT WORTH, Texas - Oct. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- For the first time, Qualbe Marketing Group has been recognized by Fortune Magazine as a Best Small Workplace in the nation, ranking seventh out of 50 listed. Qualbe was the only Texas company in the top 10.

"Qualbe really cares about its employees as individuals," one employee wrote. "People work well together for the good of the company and not just personal gain."

Employee input was the primary ranking factor, and over 74,000 employees at businesses across the United States participated in the survey. Companies with 10-99 employees qualified for the small workplace category.

Fortune partnered with research company Great Place to Work to conduct the survey. Factors in the ranking included trust in company leadership, employees' pride in their work, enjoying the people they work with and having great experiences regardless of job title or position within the company.

"When people talk about company culture, they usually mention events like Massage Day, Ice Cream Day or Bring Your Pet to Work Day. Those are great things, but I truly enjoy hearing our employees mention our encouraging Rock Star cards, Book War and the genuine friendships they've built with their coworkers," said CEO Randall Meinen.

"What will matter 20 years from now? Not ice cream or massages, but how much you learned and how much you cared."

Some of the impressive rankings given by Qualbe employees:

• 100% say Qualbe provides great challenges in their work
• 100% say people wcj at Qualbe care about each other
• 100% say management is honest and ethical in its business practices

One employee noted, "Not only are we able to have fun while getting a lot of things accomplished, people here also genuinely desire to see others around them be successful. People form friendships with their coworkers and care about one another. Instead of competing in an unhealthy way (politics, gossip, etc.) the people at Qualbe compete in fun ways while cheering each other on."

For a full listing of the 50 Best Small Workplaces, click here: http://fortune.com/best-small-workplaces/

Great Place to Work uses over 30 years of research and data to power its Trust Index© Employee Survey, which is taken annually by millions across the United States. In order to qualify, companies' survey results were required to have a 95% confidence level and 6% margin of error.

Qualbe's 2017 awards also include a first-ever ranking in the Inc. 5000 and second-time ranking in the FW Inc. Best Companies to Work For in Fort Worth.

"Winning this Great Place to Work award after making the Inc. 5000 this year demonstrates how each person at Qualbe has stayed committed to our culture while growing our business," said COO Hayden Hyman. "Growing means nothing unless you're growing something good."

If you are interested in learning more about Qualbe's award-winning culture and Core Values, check out their About Us page: https://qualbe.com/about

Sam Nuckolls
***@qualbe.com
Click to Share