Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918


Educational Bus Participates in Safe Driving Press Conference With Suffolk Police Commissioner Sini

 
 
Educational Bus' James Rogan discusses importance of safe driving.
Educational Bus' James Rogan discusses importance of safe driving.
 
YAPHANK, N.Y. - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Educational Bus Transportation, a leader in student transportation throughout Nassau County and western Suffolk County, recently participated in a press conference with Suffolk County Police Commissioner Timothy Sini announcing extra attention on violations for motorists who fail to practice safe driving around school buses.  The occasion was National School Bus Safety Week, an industry-wide public education campaign.

Educational Bus Transportation Director of Safety and Training James Rogan addressed those attending the event. "We applaud Suffolk Police Commissioner Sini's actions to promote safe driving when a motorist approaches a school bus," stated Rogan.  "At Educational Bus Transportation, we adhere to the highest possible safety standards, including ongoing driver training and education.  However, the biggest challenge we face is a motorist who refuses to stop when students are entering or leaving a school bus.  If the red lights wcj are flashing on a bus it means come to a full stop and wait until the lights are done flashing.  It's as simple as that.  It's the law, it matters, and it saves lives."

According to the American School Bus Council, it is estimated that 10 million drivers pass school buses nationally every year. Passing vehicles cause an estimated two-thirds of fatalities when school buses are loading and unloading.

Educational Bus Transportation, which has been recognized for its extensive efforts in safeguarding its passengers and employees, is a member of The Trans Group family of bus companies.  Headquartered in Spring Valley, New York, The Trans Group employs over 1,700 individuals and is comprised of 11 school and public transit operations serving lower New York State and Long Island.  The company is actively involved in the school bus industry on a state and national level.  For more information, please visit www.thetransgroup.com.

