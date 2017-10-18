Hip hop artist Pedezi releases single 'We Winnin'

PEDEZI

-- The Midwest hip hop artist known as Pedezi has released his latest official single, "We Winnin." It has been released in both explicit and radio-ready versions. Both tracks have been proudly published on the Haterproof Entertainment independent music label without the direction of the corporate music industry.Bumping with bass, rattling with rhythm and featuring the lyric skills of one of Ohio's newest rising rappers, "We Winnin" stands as evidence that Pedezi ranks among 2017's most intriguing names in hip hop.Pedezi cites as main artistic influences legends such as Twista, Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls, Jay Z, EightBall & MJG, Master P, R Kelly, Do or Die, Crucial Conflict, UGK, Scarface, Bone Thugs 'n' Harmony, and Lil Wayne.His own style, much like the given roster, bears elements of both nineties and new-millennium hip hop. Fans of both the old school and the latest pop and hip hop hits will find much to appreciate in "We Winnin."Asked to describe the themes of his latest single, Pedezi writes, "Its all about 'winning' and taking what you have and making the most of it by any means necessary!"This aggressively ambitious attitude gives Pedezi's delivery a confidence that fans across the United States have come to expect from his music. It has also brought him from his childhood group, TJKD wcj –in which performers' ages ranged from 10-12 – to playing live as an opening act for titans like T.I., Young Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Twista, and many more in the Ohio area.Born in Chicago, raised in Fremont and writing, recording and performing now out of Cleveland, Pedezi has a good chance of taking the Ohio area by surprise in Q4 2017 and beyond."We Winnin" by Pedezi on the Haterproof Entertainment label is available from over 600 digital music retailers online worldwide now.-S. McCauleyLead Press Release Writerhttps://youtu.be/3xXdtgKdQXIhttp://www.facebook.com/ovalli44