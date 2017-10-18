 
News By Tag
* Pedezi
* We Winnin
* New Cleveland Hip Hop
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Music
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cleveland
  Ohio
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

Hip hop artist Pedezi releases single 'We Winnin'

 
 
PEDEZI
PEDEZI
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Pedezi
We Winnin
New Cleveland Hip Hop

Industry:
Music

Location:
Cleveland - Ohio - US

Subject:
Products

CLEVELAND - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The Midwest hip hop artist known as Pedezi has released his latest official single, "We Winnin." It has been released in both explicit and radio-ready versions. Both tracks have been proudly published on the Haterproof Entertainment independent music label without the direction of the corporate music industry.

Bumping with bass, rattling with rhythm and featuring the lyric skills of one of Ohio's newest rising rappers, "We Winnin" stands as evidence that Pedezi ranks among 2017's most intriguing names in hip hop.

Pedezi cites as main artistic influences legends such as Twista, Tupac Shakur, Biggie Smalls, Jay Z, EightBall & MJG, Master P, R Kelly, Do or Die, Crucial Conflict, UGK, Scarface, Bone Thugs 'n' Harmony, and Lil Wayne.

His own style, much like the given roster, bears elements of both nineties and new-millennium hip hop. Fans of both the old school and the latest pop and hip hop hits will find much to appreciate in "We Winnin."

Asked to describe the themes of his latest single, Pedezi writes, "Its all about 'winning' and taking what you have and making the most of it by any means necessary!"

This aggressively ambitious attitude gives Pedezi's delivery a confidence that fans across the United States have come to expect from his music. It has also brought him from his childhood group, TJKD wcj –

in which performers' ages ranged from 10-12 – to playing live as an opening act for titans like T.I., Young Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Twista, and many more in the Ohio area.

Born in Chicago, raised in Fremont and writing, recording and performing now out of Cleveland, Pedezi has a good chance of taking the Ohio area by surprise in Q4 2017 and beyond.

"We Winnin" by Pedezi on the Haterproof Entertainment label is available from over 600 digital music retailers online worldwide now.

-S. McCauley

Lead Press Release Writer

www.MondoTunes.com

"We Winnin" by Pedezi –

https://www.amazon.com/We-Winnin-Explicit-Pedezi/dp/B075V...

Official Video –

https://youtu.be/3xXdtgKdQXI



Official Site –

http://www.facebook.com/ovalli44
End
Source:Indie Music News Worldwide
Email:***@mondotunes.com Email Verified
Tags:Pedezi, We Winnin, New Cleveland Hip Hop
Industry:Music
Location:Cleveland - Ohio - United States
Subject:Products
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
MondoTunes PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share