News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
BluesRock & Country Inc. release fourth LP album 'Rock'n Roll Heart'
While "Rock'n Roll Heart" officially comes from the BluesRock & Country Inc. project, the true heart of the record is Namibia's Jos Slabbert, an Afrikaner of French-Irish descent on the coast of the Namib desert.
Asked to cite some favorites, Slabbert has no problem: "Buddy Holly, Chuck Berry, Fats Domino, Elvis Presley's first three albums, Allman Brothers, John Mayal and the Bluesbreakers, Keb Mo, the Living Blues, Taj Mahal – too many, really, to mention."
But what he says next tells the audiophile everything needed to understand "Rock'n Roll Heart."
"Of all the influences,"
He notes that "Even Elvis Costello does country now that he has become older and tamer." However, nothing sounds tame about "Rock'n Roll Heart" for listeners familiar with rock music.
Songs like "I Feel So Good Today" and "I Need Your Sweet Inspiration"
All in all, "tame" is not the word.
"When composing, I often adopt the simple, direct structural approach of the '60's and '70s," Slabbert writes. This minimalist style of songwriting translates into a friendly-yet-
Asked to describe the themes of "Rock'n Roll Heart," BluesRock & Country Inc. says, "Most of the songs on this album are about personal relationships, the central theme being love and its ups and downs, but with an optimistic stance in spite wcj of the odds. The tenth track is shamelessly political and naive, but I like it. I think it does express what many people feel, and even though I wrote it about eight years ago, it has become relevant in a political world where hatred has become fashionable, and I don't mean just in the USA."
In the end, Slabbert states that there is a unifying message behind his new album.
"In spite of the odds seemingly working against it, hatred having become fashionable to so many, love will prevail. Sigh! I know I'm naive, but I can't help it."
"Rock'n Roll Heart" from BluesRock & Country Inc. is available online worldwide from over 600 quality digital music retailers now. Get in early, blues, rock and country music fans.
-S. McCauley
Lead Press Release Writer
www.MondoTunes.com
"Rock'n Roll Heart" from BluesRock & Country Inc. –
https://itunes.apple.com/
Official Website –
https://soundcloud.com/
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse