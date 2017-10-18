 
Chris Roach From CBS's "Kevin Can Wait" Stars in New Web Series

Coached By The Popular Consumer Expert/Author/TV Host, The Actor and Funnyman Tries Some Popular Life-Hacks at His Home with Hilarious Results
 
 
In Beach Boys Parody Video “RONKOKOMO”
HUNTINGTON, N.Y. - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Recently making his return at "Mott" in Season 2 of CBS's "Kevin Can Wait" opposite Kevin James and with his Beach Boys parody video "RONKOKOMO (http://clicks.fanbridge.com/l.php?cid=1439078&sid=265148652&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3D76Lv2zBQcF4%26amp%3Bfeature%3Dyoutu.be)" going viral and racking up thousands of views, Comic/Actor/Writer Chris Roach (http://clicks.fanbridge.com/l.php?cid=1439078&sid=265148652&url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.chrisroachcomedy.com%2F) is now turning his comedic talents towards the ever popular trend of life-hacks!

Starring in a new web series "The Hacks of Life (http://clicks.fanbridge.com/l.php?cid=1439078&sid=265148652&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DC9bMrTnbcoI%26amp%3Bt%3D6s)" hosted by former TODAY Show consumer correspondent Janice Lieberman (http://clicks.fanbridge.com/l.php?cid=1439078&sid=265148652&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DFUgPcfFxsMo), Roach tries his hand at "finding creative solutions to everyday problems" without quite following the rules. Swapping wine for beer, he turns her simple hacks for keeping a colder drink into an entertaining fiasco. New episodes of the show will appear monthly on Lieberman's Fan Page HERE (http://clicks.fanbridge.com/l.php?cid=1439078&sid=265...).

WATCH: "The Hacks of Life" with Janice Lieberman & Chris Roach (http://clicks.fanbridge.com/l.php?cid=1439078&sid=265...)

MORE ABOUT CHRIS ROACH:

Christopher Brian Roach is a Ronkonkoma, NY native who has also appeared in film and television from Comedy Central to The Michael J. Fox Show, Limitless, The Onion Sports Network,  and had a recurring role as Rodney the loveable mental patient on ABC's One Life to Live. He regularly performs stand-up at some of the biggest and best known stages in the tri-state area and throughout the U.S. such as The Borgata in Atlantic City, Gotham Comedy Club in New York City, Governor's Comedy Clubs on Long Island, and many more. Recently he's even hit the road opening for "Kevin Can Wait" co-star Kevin James on tour!

Other recent interviews include United Stations Radio,SiriusXM with Jim Breuer and his fellow castmates,The Anthony Cumia Show discussing his former NYPD career,with Jeffrey Gurian on how KCW came about, The Laugh Button where he talked about everything from his love for hockey to the trials and tribulations of being 6'6, WTNH's wcj "CT Style" explaining how he got his big break, on his comedy writing with ABC Tampa Bay's "Morning Blend", and hamming it up on the jumbotron at a recent NY Rangers game at Madison Square Garden; Roach has been on roll bringing side-splitting comedy to the masses. A lifelong hockey fan, Roach hosts "Not Another Puckin' Podcast: Comedians on Hockey" with fellow comics John Trueson, Lori Palminteri, Rob Colletti, and Anthony DiDomenico. He even chatted it up with Katie Couric and fellow Long Islander Billy Joel at the Piano Man's recent Madison Square Garden performance!

Chris enjoys coaching youth hockey as well as spending time with family and friends. A big believer in giving back, he often spends time doing charity events and sharing his comedy. For the past several years, he's worked with Angela Gulizio ofG & G Talent Management.

For More on Chris Roach, VISIT:www.ChrisRoachComedy.com

OR

Facebook.com/ChrisRoachComedy

Twitter: @RoachComic

Instagram.com/RoachComic

Chris Roach YouTube Channel

For Press Inquiries, Contact: Rick@RickEberleAgency.com

