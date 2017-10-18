 
News By Tag
* Cambridge Central School
* TCT Federal Credit Union
* Adirondack Broadcasting
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Education
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Cambridge
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918

Teacher of the Week Awarded to Mrs. Sara Andrew, Cambridge Junior-Senior High School

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Cambridge Central School
TCT Federal Credit Union
Adirondack Broadcasting

Industry:
Education

Location:
Cambridge - New York - US

Subject:
Awards

CAMBRIDGE, N.Y. - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Every week during the school year, TCT Federal Credit Union salutes local educators and school employees for their outstanding efforts during the year. For the week of October 23, 2017, the Teacher of the Week Award was presented to Mrs. Sara Andrew, 7th Grade English Teacher at the Cambridge Junior-Senior High School.

"Mrs. Andrew does a great job of explaining her lessons so her students understand the material. She is also a soccer coach at Cambridge and is an inspiration both in the classroom and on the field. When correcting her students work, Mrs. Andrew can clearly communicate what was done wrong in order for them to improve their grade moving forward. Thanks to Mrs. Sara Andrew from the Cambridge Junior-Senior High School!"

The Teacher of the Week is nominated by a fellow school community member who wants to acknowledge their dedication to students and enthusiasm for learning. All school employees including teachers, aides, assistants, administration staff, janitors, nurses, bus drivers, and more are eligible to receive the award. To nominate a special school employee, email teacher@adirondackbroadcasting.com. wcj View past Teachers of the Week at: www.tctfcu.org.

Nominations are kept on file throughout the school year and one recipient is selected each Monday morning and announced on-air at Adirondack Broadcasting radio stations. The award includes gift certificates to local businesses, a commemorative plaque, flowers and gift bag. Teacher of the Week is sponsored by TCT Federal Credit Union and Adirondack Broadcasting.

About TCT Federal Credit Union: TCT Federal Credit Union is a not-for-profit, member-owned financial cooperative focused on providing their members with high quality savings and loan services. Since 1959, TCT has assisted members and families of the tri-county teaching communities as well as employees of local businesses with their financial needs. TCT has four branches located in Ballston Spa, Clifton Park, Cambridge and Queensbury. Visit www.tctfcu.org for more information on membership eligibility.

Contact
TCT Federal Credit Union
***@tctfcu.org
End
Source:
Email:***@tctfcu.org Email Verified
Tags:Cambridge Central School, TCT Federal Credit Union, Adirondack Broadcasting
Industry:Education
Location:Cambridge - New York - United States
Subject:Awards
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TCT Federal Credit Union PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share