Matt Davis To Guest On The Jimmy Star Show With Ron Russell Wednesday November 1, 2017
Super Talented singer/songwriter Matt Davis will be a guest on The Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell live on Wednesday November 1st, 2017 from 3-5 pm ET | 12-2 pm PT at w4cy.com Radio | Visit www.jimmystarshow.com
Matt Davis is a singer/songwriter performing and living in new york city. He plays and writes his songs on the guitar and piano. He started songwriting at twelve years old. His songs are inspired by art, fashion and the positive and negatives in life. He just released his debut ep called "life". It is a four song ep about trying to find the ability to fall into your happiest mindset even when people are saying you aren't good enough, smart enough, talented enough and figuring out what kind of people you need in your life and the kind of people you don't. "life" is available on spotify, itunes and apple music.
The Jimmy Star Show is pleased to showcase the expertise and talent of Matt Davis and all anticipate a fun and informative time talking with him about his career and the entertainment industries at large. Join king of cool Jimmy Star, and cool man about town Ron Russell as they have a playful and sometimes wild time with the talented featured guest!
To hear/see Matt Davis on the Jimmy Star Show with Ron Russell tune in to w4cy radio on Wednesday November 1st, 2017 from 3-5 pm et and 12-2 pm pt online at www.w4cy.com from anywhere in the world!
Follow the jimmy star show on twitter @jimmystarshow
Follow matt davis on twitter wcj @mattdavissounds
The jimmy star show may be found at http://www.jimmystarshow.com
The official site for w4cy radio may be found at http://www.w4cy.com
