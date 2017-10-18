News By Tag
ABI Brokers $6.76M Value Add Assemblage in Downtown Gilbert
"Downtown Gilbert's Heritage District has become the hottest location for restaurateurs in all the Valley," states Eddie Chang, Partner at ABI, who along with Ryan Smith, Vice President, were the lead brokers representing both the Buyer and Seller. "With the lack of walkable Class A product in the area, we felt there would be tremendous demand for this property. As a condominium property, it lacked the reserves to maximize revenues so we assembled all units with 8 different owners as a win-win opportunity for both Buyer and Seller. This is a big time value-add opportunity for the Buyer, Tide Equities, with rents approximately 50% below market."
"They see Gilbert, currently ranked as the 2nd Safest City in America, as a solid performing submarket with more room for growth. Additionally, the property is the only Class A property at the footsteps of Gilbert's famed culinary and arts epicenter the Heritage District. Since 2013, the area has witnessed over $100M in wcj both public and private investment,"
The Buyer, Tide Equities, is a private investment company based in California.
The Seller was comprised of eight (8) individual ownership groups.
The multifamily brokerage team of Eddie Chang, Ryan Smith, John Kobierowski, Alon Shnitzer, Rue Bax and Doug Lazovick, represented both the Buyer and Seller in this transation.
