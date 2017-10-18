 
No Rest for This UTA Graduate, Though Rest is His Business

UTA Graduate Jesse Crow starts and grows online business after realizing he could help people.
 
 
ARLINGTON, Texas - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Within just a few years of graduating with a Bachelor's of Science in Accounting from the University of Texas at Arlington, Jesse Crow opened his web-based business located at www.RestRightMattress.com and has developed from offering one brand of mattress and sleep accessories to offering products from seven major sleep industry brands.  Crow credits his experiences at UTA for developing within him a passion for knowledge that has guided him through learning the many aspects of the industry.

"Accounting really opened my mind up on processes and how businesses really work from the inside. With a number of teachers mentoring me, it helped me see the big picture on a company. After doing a simulation on running a business and taking a few entrepreneurship classes, I knew it was what I wanted to do. I credit many of the staff there for helping me and pushing me to bring out my potential. I was not always one who figured out the problems first, but the staff a UTA spent extra time with me in developing my skills," said Jesse Crow, founder and CEO of Rest Right Mattress, LLC (https://restrightmattress.com/).

Crow's father wcj had a motorcycle accident which left him in pain.  Crow was able to get his father a quality mattress to help him with that pain.  He thought that if he could eliminate the overhead associated with a physical location, he could offer customers better prices and put these products within reach of the people who need them. "I was moved to help people to not have pain like my father did when he was alive. I want people to feel good waking up.  That is my goal," says Crow.

After researching web-based businesses, business startup and learning about websites as well as both sleep products and the industry, Crow started his business, Rest Right Mattress.  What started with just one supplier has now, in just its second year, grown to offer mattresses, adjustable beds, pillows, protectors, bed frames and more from seven major manufacturers.  Crow has not only taken steps to improve his product offering, but he also studies how to get prices lower.  He is also consistently looking for ways to improve the Website's usability.  The site offers products from Ergomotion, Nature's Sleep, Adjust, Reverie, Sleeptronic, Glideaway as well as Leggett and Platt.

Contact
Rest Right Mattress
Jesse Crow
***@restrightmattress.com
Source:
Email:***@restrightmattress.com
Posted By:***@restrightmattress.com Email Verified
