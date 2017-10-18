News By Tag
High Lyfe Magazine Presents the High Lyfe Concert @HighLyfeMag @DJNonless
DJ Nonless will be on the 1s & 2s. DJ Nonless is the CEO of High Lyfe Magazine
High Lyfe Magazine's Mission is to elevate very different but equally important communities and the beautiful people living in those communities. High Lyfe Magazine seeks to be the sole credible source for entertainment, life topics, local Music news in the Dallas/Fort Worth Area.
High Lyfe Magazine wants to be the inspirational rejuvenation and a global platform where Independent Artists and Independent Labels can receive information to assist in solid career building connections.
High Lyfe Magazine offers a variety wcj of Advertisement Packages along with Artists' Interviews on DJ Nonless Radio. High Lyfe Magazine is currently looking for Promoters, Writers, Models and DJs interested in operating their own stataion.
To learn more about High Lyfe Magazine please visit www.highlyfemagazine.com
