High Lyfe Magazine Presents the High Lyfe Concert @HighLyfeMag @DJNonless

DJ Nonless will be on the 1s & 2s. DJ Nonless is the CEO of High Lyfe Magazine
 
 
High Lyfe Magazine Dallas, TX
High Lyfe Magazine Dallas, TX
HOUSTON - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- High Lyfe Magazine is presenting the High Lyfe Concert which will be Hosted by The Party Angelz and DJ Nonless at the Prime Time Bar and Grill located at 3920 Rosemeade Pkwy in Dallas, TX, November 25, 2017 from 9pm to 2am.

High Lyfe Magazine's Mission is to elevate very different but equally important communities and the beautiful people living in those communities. High Lyfe Magazine seeks to be the sole credible source for entertainment, life topics, local Music news in the Dallas/Fort Worth Area.

High Lyfe Magazine wants to be the inspirational rejuvenation and a global platform where Independent Artists and Independent Labels can receive information to assist in solid career building connections.

High Lyfe Magazine offers a variety wcj of Advertisement Packages along with Artists' Interviews on DJ Nonless Radio. High Lyfe Magazine is currently looking for Promoters, Writers, Models and DJs interested in operating their own stataion.

To learn more about High Lyfe Magazine please visit www.highlyfemagazine.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=E6xKkluPevc



Media Contact
Yvonne Wilcox Pen Name
High Lyfe Magazine Publicist
346-704-0334
yvonnewilcox@yvonnewilcoxpenname.com
Source:High Lyfe Magazine
