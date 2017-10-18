Samantha Scott, Apr to Speak at 2017 RV Dealers International Convention/Expo

Samantha Scott APR

-- Samantha Scott, APR, president of Pushing the Envelope, has been secured for the second time as a speaker at the 2017 RV Dealers International Convention/Expo (RVDA (http://www.rvda.org/convention)) in Las Vegas. The convention will be held at Bally's on the Las Vegas strip Nov. 6 - 10. The 2017 RV Dealers International Convention and Expo brings together the top RV dealers in the country to learn from the industry's leading experts and strategists about the latest trends in business development, sales, marketing and more.Scott will provide three presentations:'Do you know your Unique Value Proposition?How wcj to stand out in a crowded market,' 'Marketing to Millennials:the game has changed and so should your methods,' and 'Social Media for Business Growth: Pick the Right Channels, Develop Leads, and Measure Your Results.' One presentation will take place Nov. 8 and the other two will take place on Nov. 9.Sponsored by the National RV Dealers Association, RVDA Canada, and the Mike Molino RV Learning Center, the 2017 RVDA will offer vendor training and educational sessions. The featured theme, "Gear up for Success" emphasizes the importance of keeping your dealership running smoothly by keeping all of the gears (sales, service, parts, and F&I) functioning together.