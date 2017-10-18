 
Bell Tower Shops announces fall lineup for Thursday Night Live Concert Series

 
 
Bell Tower Concert Series
Bell Tower Concert Series
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Bell Tower Shops, a premier shopping, dining and entertainment destination in Southwest Florida has released its fall lineup for its Thursday Night Live Concert Series.

The free, open-air concert series will feature a talent-packed line-up of live acts every-other-Thursday, from 5 to 7 p.m., excluding holiday months when performance dates may vary. Performances can be enjoyed from Center Court or next to Bistro 41, central to Bell Tower's many shopping and dining destinations. Featuring a wide range of musical genres, including funk, soul, lite rock, 80s, 90s, R&B, jazz, pop and today's top hits, the concert series will deliver energizing musical performances and a festive, carefree atmosphere for patrons on Thursday evenings.

Upcoming live musical performances at Bell Tower Shops include:

• Thursday, Oct. 26 – Soulixer
• Thursday, Nov. 30 – Strange Arrangement benefit concert for Wildlife Education Project, featuring Trouper the Blind Racoon
• wcj Thursday, Dec. 14 – Ayla Lynn
• Thursday, Dec. 28 – Soulixer

The event is free and open to the public, and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for seating. Participating Bell Tower restaurants will co-host the evening offering food and beverage sales during the concert. For more information, visit http://www.thebelltowershops.com.

About Bell Tower Shops

Bell Tower Shops is the premier dining and fashion destination of the Fort Myers-Cape Coral market. The open-air center features The Fresh Market, Bed Bath & Beyond and a 20-screen Regal Cinema complex. Exceptional specialty retailers include: World of Beer, White House Black Market, Francesca's Collection, Ulta and Williams-Sonoma. Visit www.thebelltowershops.com for more.

About Madison Marquette

Madison Marquette is a private real estate investment and operating company and a member of the global investment firm Capital Guidance, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Founded in 1992, the firm employs a proven repositioning and redevelopment strategy to create value in infill and mixed-use assets in major urban gateway markets throughout the United States. Madison Marquette enhances returns while mitigating risk by directly controlling and managing the execution of its investment strategies. With more than 230 employees, Madison Marquette covers major U.S. markets through its offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Diego, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas and Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit the company website at www.MadisonMarquette.com.

Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
***@prioritymarketing.com
Click to Share