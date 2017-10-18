News By Tag
Bell Tower Shops announces fall lineup for Thursday Night Live Concert Series
The free, open-air concert series will feature a talent-packed line-up of live acts every-other-
Upcoming live musical performances at Bell Tower Shops include:
• Thursday, Oct. 26 – Soulixer
• Thursday, Nov. 30 – Strange Arrangement benefit concert for Wildlife Education Project, featuring Trouper the Blind Racoon
• wcj Thursday, Dec. 14 – Ayla Lynn
• Thursday, Dec. 28 – Soulixer
The event is free and open to the public, and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs for seating. Participating Bell Tower restaurants will co-host the evening offering food and beverage sales during the concert. For more information, visit http://www.thebelltowershops.com.
About Bell Tower Shops
Bell Tower Shops is the premier dining and fashion destination of the Fort Myers-Cape Coral market. The open-air center features The Fresh Market, Bed Bath & Beyond and a 20-screen Regal Cinema complex. Exceptional specialty retailers include: World of Beer, White House Black Market, Francesca's Collection, Ulta and Williams-Sonoma. Visit www.thebelltowershops.com for more.
About Madison Marquette
Madison Marquette is a private real estate investment and operating company and a member of the global investment firm Capital Guidance, headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. Founded in 1992, the firm employs a proven repositioning and redevelopment strategy to create value in infill and mixed-use assets in major urban gateway markets throughout the United States. Madison Marquette enhances returns while mitigating risk by directly controlling and managing the execution of its investment strategies. With more than 230 employees, Madison Marquette covers major U.S. markets through its offices in Washington, D.C., San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Diego, New York, Philadelphia, Dallas and Fort Lauderdale. For more information, visit the company website at www.MadisonMarquette.com.
