October 2017





Henderson Franklin Welcomes Alexander Howell to Business Litigation Team

 
 
Fort Myers Litigation Attorney Alexander Howell
Fort Myers Litigation Attorney Alexander Howell
 
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- The law firm of Henderson, Franklin, Starnes & Holt, P.A., is pleased to announce that Attorney Alexander Howell has joined the firm's Business Litigation division. He returns to the firm after serving as a Summer Associate in 2016. Howell handles general litigation matters, including contract and landlord/tenant disputes, as well as bankruptcy and creditors' rights matters.

While attending law school, Howell was a member of Stetson's Law Review and was a Research Assistant to Professor Carliss Chatman. He also served as a judicial intern to Judge James Pierce of the Florida 6th Judicial Circuit, where he helped launch the Pinellas County's Boys Court program. Howell also served as President of Stetson Law Parents and Vice President of Stetson's Business Law Society.

Howell was the recipient of St. Petersburg Bar Association Judge Frank H. White Scholarship (2016-2017) and the Tampa Bay Bankruptcy Bar Association Judge Alexander L. Paskay Scholarship (2017). Prior to law school, Alexander was a personal banker in Miami.

Originally wcj born and raised in Jamaica, Howell recently relocated from St. Petersburg, Florida, to Fort Myers. When not working, he enjoys spending time with his wife and son, cross-training, and trying new foods. Howell received Bachelor's degree in Finance from Warner University and his law degree from Stetson University College of Law in 2017. He may be reached at alexander.howell@henlaw.com or by phone at 239-344-1327.

Henderson Franklin is the largest, locally-based law firm between Tampa and Miami with over 55 attorneys dedicated to providing a wide range of legal services in the areas of business and tax planning, estate planning, family law, business and civil litigation, eminent domain, intellectual property, workers' compensation, employment law, real estate, and land use and environmental law. Since 1924, Henderson Franklin has been assisting clients build their homes, businesses and communities in Southwest Florida. Henderson Franklin operates offices in Fort Myers, Bonita Springs, Naples and Sanibel Island. For more information on Howell or Henderson Franklin, please visit www.henlaw.com.

