PROLIM is proud exhibitor at the PLM Europe Connection 2017

PROLIM is proud to exhibit PLM Europe SIEMENS PLM Connection at Estrel Convention Centre, Berlin / Germany.
 
DALLAS - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- PROLIM is proud to exhibit PLM Europe SIEMENS PLM Connection at Estrel Convention Centre, Berlin / Germany. PLM Europe 2017 event offers excellent networking opportunities for decision-makers, users and service provider in the context of PLM.

Join us the presentation at Booth #27 on October 25 – 23, 2017 to find out more about the successful cooperation between PROLIM and Siemens PLM:

·         Reducing costs during the development phase.

·         Reducing the variety of parts and increasing the reuse of parts.

·         Optimizing the cooperation of design and purchase department.

· wcj         Learn new tips, techniques, and best practices and experience real user feedback.

Being the partner of SIEMENS PLM, PROLIM is excited to share their experiences, ideas, information and best engineering practices to enable your business success.

PROLIM look forward to speaking to you at our stand, where we can go through the Siemens PLM integrations and other <a href="https://prolim.com/prolim-is-proud-exhibitor-at-the-plm-europe-connection-2017/">PLM solutions</a>

