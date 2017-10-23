News By Tag
Lee BIA Builders Care names sponsors for inaugural Charity Clay Shoot
The Charity Clay Shoot is presented by Land Solutions, Inc. Other sponsors include Barraco & Associates as the beverage sponsor and Raymond Building Supply as the lunch sponsor. Supporting big shot sponsors include Cal Atlantic Homes, Cape Coral Plumbing, Pulte Homes, Babcock Home Realty, Stock Development, Better Buildings, Inc., R.D. Johnson Construction, Minto Communities, Modern Tile & Carpet and Lennar.
The Charity Clay Shoot will take place on Friday, Dec. 8 at Bermont Shooting Club, located at 40571 Bermont Road in Punta Gorda. Registration and check-in for the beginner-friendly tournament will begin at 9 a.m. with the tournament commencing at 10 a.m. The competition will feature a 14-station shoot clay course with optional five stand and wobble trap competitions, followed by a barbecue lunch and awards ceremony at noon.
"It is through the support of the community that we are able to continue to have a significant impact in Southwest Florida," said Christi Pritchett, executive director of BIA Builders Care. "We greatly appreciate the abundance of support and we know this tournament will play a significant role in our increased efforts to help deserving homeowners with emergency construction wcj services at no cost."
For more information on the event, contact Lee BIA Builders Care by calling 239-938-0056 or emailing Executive Director Christi Pritchett at Christi@BIA.net.
About Lee Builders Care
Lee BIA Builders Care is the nonprofit charitable arm of the Lee Building Industry Association (BIA). Its mission is to provide emergency home repairs and construction services to elderly, disabled and economically disadvantaged people who are unable to obtain home repairs through traditional means. To date, Lee BIA Builders Care has put more than $4.25 million in construction services back into the community at no cost to homeowners in need. Lee Builders Care enlists the volunteer services of Lee BIA members and leverages grants and donated materials to provide construction and remodeling services to qualified homeowners throughout Lee County. Lee Builders Care is headquartered at the Lee BIA office at 6835 International Center Blvd., Suite 4, in Fort Myers. The Building Industry Association (www.BIA.net ) is a 63-year-old association affiliated with National Home Builders Association and Florida Home Builders Association that serves to strengthen our community by advancing a professional building industry through advocacy, education and services. Donations can be made online at www.LeeBuildersCare.com. More information is available by calling 239-938-0056. Follow Builders Care at Facebook.com/
Contact
Holly Boldrin, APR, CPRC, Priority Marketing
239-267-2638
***@prioritymarketing.com
End
