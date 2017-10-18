Dr. Stout Named "25 Year Member" of American Counseling Association

Dallas Full PD Compressed for Web

-- Dr. Dallas Stout was granted "25 Year Member" status with the American Counseling Association this week in recognition of his longstanding membership in the organization. In thanking Dr. Stout for his continued support, Richard Yep, the CEO of ACA Stated: "Now is a unique time in history when the need for counseling of all kinds is at an all-time high. We celebrate your success".Dr. Stout has worked in the non-profit community in Southern California for over 25 years including many years leading Orange Counties' largest adolescent residential drug rehab and high school. He has volunteered on the Board of Directors and Advisory Boards for a variety of local, Countywide and Statewide programs for troubled youth and related issues. Dr. Stout is on the Faculty at both California State University Fullerton and the University of the Rockies.Today he uses his experience to assist a variety of non-profit programs in Southern California thru DoctorS Nonprofit Consulting which he founded with his wife Dr. Debra Stout in 2004. Their combined background of over 45 years working in the Southern California wcj non-profit, business, education, management and coalition-building environments at all levels gives them a unique perspective. The Stouts provide a broad array of consultation services to non-profit and grassroots groups, coalitions, and agencies throughout Orange County.Founded in 1952, ACA is the world's largest association exclusively representing Professional Counselors in various practice settings. The mission of the American Counseling Association is to enhance the quality of life in society by promoting the development of professional counselors, advancing the counseling profession, and using the profession and practice of counseling to promote respect for human dignity and diversity.