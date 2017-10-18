News By Tag
AFEA Expands by Adding Chapter in Jensen Beach, FL
Leader in Financial Education Continues to Expand Their Reach
Mir started in the financial services business 30 yrs ago after graduating from Univ. of Tennessee in 1981. He spend 18 yrs with a fortune 500 company as sales manager and then Regional Director for the Southeast with responsibilities for managing 50 reps. Over the last 15 yrs , Mir has been specializing in retirement planning with an emphasis on protection of his clients assets as a primary objective. His personal approach to his clients assets has resulted in "0" loses to any of his clients money in the last 15 yrs of a volatile marketplace. Mir is very involved with activities with his children ages 15 & 10.
AFEA is thrilled to have Mir, along with his Financial Educator, Michael Leist, join their team and assist them in their mission of creating financial clarity within communities all over the country.
"At a time when 76% of America is living paycheck to paycheck, there has never been a better time or greater need for financial education"
Rick McClanahan, Founder and CEO of American Financial Education Alliance
About the American Financial Education Alliance:
AFEA is a federally recognized 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit wcj organization based in Charlotte, NC and is comprised of a diverse and growing group of licensed and trained professionals. Together, they share the same goal of helping people better understand their finances. AFEA's mission is to empower Americans to take control of their finances by providing educational classes in communities nationwide.
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick McClanahan at 888-466-3995, visit our website at http://www.myafea.org or email at info@myafea.org.
