Industry News





October 2017
Bavarian Inn Castle Shops hosting holiday open house Nov. 10

 
 
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Finding a cure for a debilitating disease – Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) – is the focus of the annual Bavarian Inn (http://www.bavarianinn.com/)Holiday Open House on Friday, November 10 in Frankenmuth. Bavarian Inn Restaurant Castle Shops, Frankenmuth Cheese Haus, Covered Bridge & Leather Gift Shop and select stores at Frankenmuth River Place Shops will all be participating.

Shoppers giving a cash donation to the Defeat MSA Foundation (https://defeatmsa.org/) will receive a 20 percent discount at participating locations. In addition, shoppers may also earn the discount by bringing canned and non-perishable food items to the open house, which will be donated to a local food pantry.

"Our business philosophy for many years has been to support worthy organizations that are helping people in need," said Amy Zehnder Grossi, general manager. "This year we want to support the Defeat MSA Foundation to help medical researchers find a cure, while providing our guests with a festive way to start the holiday season."

MSA is a rare, rapidly progressing neurodegenerative disorder that affects the brain and impairs the systems that regulate blood pressure, heart rate, and the bladder. There is neither a cure nor therapy to slow down or control MSA.

Shoppers should arrive early on Nov. 10 and begin their day by making the cash or non-perishable food donation at any of the locations listed below. Shoppers will then receive a 20 percent discount card valid for use while shopping at the following locations and times:

·         Bavarian Inn Restaurant Castle Shops: 9:00 a.m. – 9:30 p.m. – Royal Gift Shop, Souvenirs & Cheers, Chocolate Shop, Candy Corner, Castle Shop Bakery, Doll & Toy Shop, Wine & Beer Shop

·         Covered Bridge & Leather Gift Shop: 9:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

·         Frankenmuth Cheese Haus: 9:30 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

·         Frankenmuth River Place Shops: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m. –  Calla Lilies, Emilie B's, Hello Cats and Dogs, Funky Skunk, Jerky Joint, Girl Talk, Mother Earth's Toy Jungle, Enchanted Forest, and Woody's

Shoppers will receive a gift after accumulating $25 in purchases at participating locations.

Many other activities will help get visitors in the holiday spirit, including:

·         Prize Drawings: Drawings at the Bavarian Inn Restaurant Castle Shops

·         Free Gift Wrapping: Souvenirs & Cheers Shop, Covered Bridge & Leather wcj Gift Shop

·         Special Goodies and Samples: Frankenmuth Cheese Haus, the Castle Shop Bakery and Candy Corner at Bavarian Inn Restaurant

·         Holiday Demonstrations: Bavarian Inn Restaurant Castle Shops

About Bavarian Inn

Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com.

Bavarian Inn online press room: http://www.logos-communications.com/bavarianinn/

About Defeat MSA Foundation

Realizing that much of the current attention is focused on more widely known diseases, Multiple System Atrophy is overlooked. MSA patients are confronted with a dim prognosis and left with few options. The purpose of Defeat MSA is to receive and administer funds to develop effective treatments to combat the debilitating effects of MSA, to foster promising research in an effort to slow the progress of MSA, to nurture collaborative studies into the underlying causes of MSA, and to raise awareness and promote understanding about living with MSA. Learn more at https://defeatmsa.org.
