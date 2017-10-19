News By Tag
Life Organizer Julie Coraccio's Facebook Mastermind To Get Organized & Stay Sane for the Holidays
Award-winning professional life organizer, author and certified life coach Julie Coraccio has created a Facebook Mastermind support group for an organized, clutter free and mindful holiday.
Coraccio created How to Get Organized, Reduce Stress and Stay Sane During the Holiday Season Facebook Mastermind because she has seen how being organized, being mindful and clearing clutter can support people in enjoying the holidays.
The event, which begins November 2nd, includes:
· an mp3 of her class broken into bite sized lessons: How to Get Organized, Reduce Stress and Stay Sane During the Holiday Season;
· 40 days Facebook wcj support with daily tips and questions answered;
· Two 90-minute live coaching sessions Ask a Professional Organizer Office Hours.
For more details on the How to Get Organized, Reduce Stress and Stay Sane During the Holiday Season; and to register:
http://reawakenyourbrilliance.com/
In this short video, Coraccio shares more details about her How to Get Organized, Reduce Stress and Stay Sane During the Holiday Season: https://youtu.be/
You can also just purchase the class How to Get Organized, Reduce Stress and Stay Sane During the Holiday Season in either video or MP3 format.
To learn more about Julie Coraccio, please visit: http://reawakenyourbrilliance.com. She can be reached at 919-559-3925 or Julie@reawakenyourbrilliance.com.
About Reawaken Your Brilliance
Reawaken Your Brilliance, LLC, founded in 2009, supports people in releasing clutter and getting organized through professional organization, lifestyle coaching, how to organize your life classes, coaching for professional organizers, professional speaking, declutter your life courses, and more. Owner Julie Coraccio is an award winning professional organizer, author, certified lifestyle coach, and host of the successful self help podcast Clearing the Clutter Inside & Out.
About Clearing the Clutter Inside & Out Podcast
Clutter is stuck stagnant energy and can prevent you from creating the life you choose, desire and deserve. We discuss clutter in all its forms: spiritual, energetic, emotional, mental, health, relationships, finances & physical and provide tips for decluttering your life, home organizing and how to organize your life. We're thinking outside the box on areas where people might not realize where clutter is blocking them. When we remove clutter from our lives we can discover our passions, lead the extraordinary lives we are all meant to live and share our gifts with the world.
