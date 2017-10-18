Benjamin Ross Group Sells Emmor Works, Burlington County, NJ

PRINCETON, N.J.
- Oct. 23, 2017
- PRLog
-- Benjamin Ross Group, a mergers and acquisitions/
business brokerage firm, www.BenjaminRossGroup.com, is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of our client, Emmor Works, Burlington County, NJ to a private investor.
Emmor Works (http://www.emmorworks.com/)
, establishedin 2014, is a custom manufacturing company, building solid wood farmhouse style kitchen and dining tables. They also offer industrial style tables using metal bases for living room and office conference room tables. Their user friendly website allows the customer to easily custom design their table by selecting wcj the length, width, height, stain/color, and leg style. In just a few minutes, the customer has designed a one of a kind table. All of their products are manufactured in their facility in Vincentown, NJ.
Benjamin Ross Group (www.BenjaminRossGroup.com)
performed a valuation of the company, was engaged as a business broker to sell the business, identified a qualified candidate to purchase the business, and secured SBA financing for the transaction. The Benjamin Ross Group works with business owners who want to sell their businesses and routinely sells 95% of the businesses they represent, whereas the national average is only 20%.About Benjamin Ross Group:
With offices in Princeton, NJ, Southampton, PA, and Radnor, PA, the Benjamin Ross Group is the most experienced, professional and exclusive business sales, mergers and acquisitions/
business broker firm in the Mid-Atlantic Region. The company represents well-managed businesses, regardless of their size. It provides a full range of services relating to buying, selling or merging businesses; business financing and valuation; and exit planning. For more information, go to: www.BenjaminRossGroup.com