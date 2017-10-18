Drugshoppe and ETSU Announce Development Partnership to Create Anti-inflammatory Drug to Combat De

News By Tag
The collaboration is based around developing a new medicine that reduces inflammation in the brain. Today, no antidepressant drug works by affecting inflammation, despite its long association with depression. In a recent study led by Dr. Gregory Ordway and Dr. Russell Brown, authors at ETSU and Drugshoppe found targeting inflammatory protein PARP1 to be an effective antidepressant treatment. "We are excited to be working with ETSU to create a new PARP1 inhibitor that has a powerful neuro anti-inflammatory effect to treat a disease with such a large societal impact," stated Erol Bakkalbasi, Drugshoppe's president.
Called "the common cold of mental illness", today over 16 million Americans are affected by depression, and more than one in six people are expected to experience the disease within their lifetime. Despite the widespread toll of the disease, current antidepressant medications are frequently ineffective. Drug development efforts to date have been slowed by the complex nature of the disease within the brain.
Dr. Gregory Ordway, a professor at ETSU and collaborator on the joint research project, has long worked on to determine a physiological basis for depression. wcj His research first uncovered the link between PARP1 and major depression by studying donated brain tissue of patients with the disease. PARP1 is a gene that plays an important role in inflammatory and oxidative stress response, and may prove the key to building better medicines to treat depression. "It's been clear that neuroinflammation is linked to major depression, but we've identified a unique molecular target that modulates inflammation as well as depressive behavior" explained Dr. Ordway, "and now, with Drugshoppe we're building new drugs specifically designed to target neuroinflammation in depression."
This partnership further aligns with Drugshoppe's goal of using creative strategies to fight disease, potentially providing a transformative new therapy for depression. For questions regarding this and other research programs at Drugshoppe, please contact erol@dsdrugdesign.com
The recent collaborative study between Drugshoppe and ETSU was published in August, 2017 in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology. To view the article, see: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/
