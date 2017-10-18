 
News By Tag
* Medicine
* Biotechnology
* Depression
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Biotech
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918


Drugshoppe and ETSU Announce Development Partnership to Create Anti-inflammatory Drug to Combat De

 
 
Logos
Logos
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Medicine
* Biotechnology
* Depression

Industry:
* Biotech

Location:
* Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
* Partnerships

HOUSTON - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Drugshoppe and East Tennessee State University (ETSU) today formally announce a joint research partnership to develop better drugs to treat depression. This announcement follows the recent publication of collaborative research between the two organizations detailing a new way to treat the disease.

The collaboration is based around developing a new medicine that reduces inflammation in the brain. Today, no antidepressant drug works by affecting inflammation, despite its long association with depression. In a recent study led by Dr. Gregory Ordway and Dr. Russell Brown, authors at ETSU and Drugshoppe found targeting inflammatory protein PARP1 to be an effective antidepressant treatment. "We are excited to be working with ETSU to create a new PARP1 inhibitor that has a powerful neuro anti-inflammatory effect to treat a disease with such a large societal impact," stated Erol Bakkalbasi, Drugshoppe's president.

Called "the common cold of mental illness", today over 16 million Americans are affected by depression, and more than one in six people are expected to experience the disease within their lifetime. Despite the widespread toll of the disease, current antidepressant medications are frequently ineffective. Drug development efforts to date have been slowed by the complex nature of the disease within the brain.

Dr. Gregory Ordway, a professor at ETSU and collaborator on the joint research project, has long worked on to determine a physiological basis for depression. wcj His research first uncovered the link between PARP1 and major depression by studying donated brain tissue of patients with the disease. PARP1 is a gene that plays an important role in inflammatory and oxidative stress response, and may prove the key to building better medicines to treat depression. "It's been clear that neuroinflammation is linked to major depression, but we've identified a unique molecular target that modulates inflammation as well as depressive behavior" explained Dr. Ordway, "and now, with Drugshoppe we're building new drugs specifically designed to target neuroinflammation in depression."

This partnership further aligns with Drugshoppe's goal of using creative strategies to fight disease, potentially providing a transformative new therapy for depression. For questions regarding this and other research programs at Drugshoppe, please contact erol@dsdrugdesign.com

The recent collaborative study between Drugshoppe and ETSU was published in August, 2017 in the International Journal of Neuropsychopharmacology. To view the article, see: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pubmed/29016792

Contact
Corwin Miller
***@dsdrugdesign.com
End
Source:Drugshoppe LLC
Email:***@dsdrugdesign.com Email Verified
Tags:Medicine, Biotechnology, Depression
Industry:Biotech
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Drugshoppe News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share