TupeloLife enters American Heart Association's Health Tech Competition 2017
Best in Health Tech to Pitch to Venture Capitalists and AHA VIPs
"We are excited to present the industry's first in-home point of care ecosystem, mymo MedCab. Enabling quality care at home is paramount to improving health outcomes and decreasing healthcare costs and the mymo MedCab is designed to do that and more."- Eric Hazzard, Ph.D.
mymo MedCab is a smart medicine cabinet with an API open architecture solution and the first AI supported in-home point of care solution. It is designed to help manage medication therapy delivery for high-risk patients, connect them to providers, caregivers, and family, and enable remote monitoring of their progress, while supporting wcj their recovery and health goals. Learn more about mymo MedCab at www.mymo.ai.
TupeloLife is a connected health company focused on creating technology for the areas of your life that matter: Health, Safety, Security, and Environment. TupeloLife offers the Precision Care Platform, a complete ecosystem comprised of hardware, software, and services aligned to address the needs of connected medical homes, beyond medication management (hospital networks and healthcare providers), precision medicine initiatives and pharmaceutical research, and bundled payments for care improvement initiatives.
About TupeloLife: TupeloLife is a connected healthcare company, connecting the areas of your life that matter: Health, Safety, Security, and Environment. As a global healthcare solutions company, TupeloLife has offices in Dallas- Texas, Paderborn- Germany, Doha- Qatar, Dubai- UAE, and Bangalore- India. For more information visit is online at https://tupelolife.com.
