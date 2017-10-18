 
News By Tag
* Michael Saunders & Company
* Michael Saunders
* Carol Stewart
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Sarasota
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





October 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
24232221201918


Michael Saunders & Company Closes Significant Sale in Boca Grande

 
 
Michael Saunders & Co. recently closed this property in Boca Grande
Michael Saunders & Co. recently closed this property in Boca Grande
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Michael Saunders & Company
* Michael Saunders
* Carol Stewart

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Sarasota - Florida - US

SARASOTA, Fla. - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Michael Saunders & Company has completed the most significant residential sale of the year in Boca Grande, with the $7.4 million closing of a Gulf-front, Mediterranean-inspired retreat in the heart of the popular Gasparilla Island village. Realtor Carol Stewart of Michael Saunders & Company's Boca Grande office represented the seller. Stewart received the distinction of being the number one agent in sales for the company in 2016. The sale represents the highest to date this year in Boca Grande and one of the highest in the Sarasota region.

"Generations of discerning buyers, including Presidents, have long found serenity in the discrete charm and understated sophistication of Boca Grande. This record sale highlights the desirability of this special and timeless part of Florida," said Michael Saunders, Founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company. "We are honored when we are chosen to bring our extensive regional and global marketing to unique properties. Our team wcj of Boca Grande experts know this region incredibly well, and customers continue to seek their expertise when selling or buying property."

The estate and guest cottage, with a total of four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, was built in 2000 and sits on land formerly owned by the DuPont-Crowninshield family. The property includes Louise Crowninshield's "Whispering Circle," a historic site overlooking the Gulf of Mexico that is legendary for its unusual acoustics.

"This one-of-a-kind residence is full of special touches, including a Jo-Jo Faulstich mosaic which was co-designed by the artist and the original owner and a ship's helm in the master bedroom office that can actually be used to open the cabinets," said Carol Stewart, the listing agent. "This home was a pleasure to market and to show, and this sale is one recent example of the continued popularity of Boca Grande's history, beauty and charm."

In addition to the record sale on Boca Grande in 2017, Michael Saunders & Company sold a property on Bird Key for more than $6.3 million and had one of the highest priced listings ever on record for Manatee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties, "Serenissima" on Longboat Key. In addition, the company closed on Longboat Key's highest-priced condominium since 2013, as well as the highest priced re-sale to date in The Lake Club, Lakewood Ranch.

To learn more about Michael Saunders & Company, call (888) 552-5228 or visit www.michaelsaunders.com.
End
Source:Michael Saunders & Company
Email:***@clockworkmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:Michael Saunders & Company, Michael Saunders, Carol Stewart
Industry:Real Estate
Location:Sarasota - Florida - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Clockwork Marketing Services, inc. News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Oct 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share