News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Michael Saunders & Company Closes Significant Sale in Boca Grande
"Generations of discerning buyers, including Presidents, have long found serenity in the discrete charm and understated sophistication of Boca Grande. This record sale highlights the desirability of this special and timeless part of Florida," said Michael Saunders, Founder and CEO of Michael Saunders & Company. "We are honored when we are chosen to bring our extensive regional and global marketing to unique properties. Our team wcj of Boca Grande experts know this region incredibly well, and customers continue to seek their expertise when selling or buying property."
The estate and guest cottage, with a total of four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, was built in 2000 and sits on land formerly owned by the DuPont-Crowninshield family. The property includes Louise Crowninshield's "Whispering Circle," a historic site overlooking the Gulf of Mexico that is legendary for its unusual acoustics.
"This one-of-a-kind residence is full of special touches, including a Jo-Jo Faulstich mosaic which was co-designed by the artist and the original owner and a ship's helm in the master bedroom office that can actually be used to open the cabinets," said Carol Stewart, the listing agent. "This home was a pleasure to market and to show, and this sale is one recent example of the continued popularity of Boca Grande's history, beauty and charm."
In addition to the record sale on Boca Grande in 2017, Michael Saunders & Company sold a property on Bird Key for more than $6.3 million and had one of the highest priced listings ever on record for Manatee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties, "Serenissima"
To learn more about Michael Saunders & Company, call (888) 552-5228 or visit www.michaelsaunders.com.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse