Flowers Canada Is A Proud Partner Of Toronto Marlies

Contact

Cesario Ginjo, CEO

***@flowerscanada.com Cesario Ginjo, CEO

End

-- Flowers Canada is a proud to announce their partnership with The Toronto Marlies and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE). Even hockey season is better with flowers. This is why Flowers Canada will be providing fresh, beautiful flower arrangements for all of MLSE's events!Get into the hockey season spirit with Flowers Canada, who will be bringing a little more excitement to Toronto Marlies fans with ticket and bouquet giveaways. During each game, one lucky Marlies hockey-goer will be selected as the recipient wcj of a floral arrangement, chosen by none other than the Marlies' mascot, Duke the Dog!Want to win tickets to a game? Check out our Flowers Canada Facebook page for updates on ticket giveaways!Flowers Canada has been in the industry for 17 years and offers a variety of fresh flower arrangements for all occasions. From vibrant birthday bouquets to romantic anniversary flowers to thoughtful get-well-soon arrangements, you can send the freshest blooms across Canada and the United States.For an extensive assortment of bouquets & floral arrangements for every occasion visit http://www.flowerscanada.com/