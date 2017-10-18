News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Flowers Canada Is A Proud Partner Of Toronto Marlies
Get into the hockey season spirit with Flowers Canada, who will be bringing a little more excitement to Toronto Marlies fans with ticket and bouquet giveaways. During each game, one lucky Marlies hockey-goer will be selected as the recipient wcj of a floral arrangement, chosen by none other than the Marlies' mascot, Duke the Dog!
Want to win tickets to a game? Check out our Flowers Canada Facebook page for updates on ticket giveaways!
Flowers Canada has been in the industry for 17 years and offers a variety of fresh flower arrangements for all occasions. From vibrant birthday bouquets to romantic anniversary flowers to thoughtful get-well-soon arrangements, you can send the freshest blooms across Canada and the United States.
For an extensive assortment of bouquets & floral arrangements for every occasion visit http://www.flowerscanada.com/
Contact
Cesario Ginjo, CEO
***@flowerscanada.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse