Mapmechanics releases latest version of Truckstops routing & scheduling optimisation software
Truckstops routing and scheduling optimisation solution offers multi-drop, multi-route planning, and is equally effective in dynamic day-to-day scheduling and longer-term fixed-route scheduling. It has numerous users in the UK, continental Europe, America, Australia, New Zealand and around the world.
Version 21 of Truckstops includes Truckstops Web, an interactive online solution that allows routes and schedules to be viewed across a business through a web browser. Organisations can plan centrally and then shared with depot managers, local transport managers, customer service departments, sales teams, drivers and more. Routes can be viewed together or in isolation and a live view of routes and stops can be displayed by means of vehicle tracking.
Integration with third-party solutions, which has long been a key feature of Truckstops, has been extended in version 21. For instance, actual routes travelled can be imported from the TomTom Webfleet (https://telematics.tomtom.com/
Truckstops 21 can be configured to reflect vehicle checks, pre-departure loading and other activities at the depot. Users can now add deliveries or collections at the last minute without having to re-optimise the entire schedule. Loads can now be split automatically across more than one vehicle to produce more efficient schedules and achieve better vehicle utilisation.
"The release of Truckstops 21 demonstrates how we listen to our customers and develop functionality that addresses real-world challenges,"
In the current era of ever later order cut-off times, last-minute additions to delivery runs are increasingly common, but can be problematic. There may not be enough time to re-optimise the entire schedule, even with a fast-running solution such as Truckstops; and in any case, re-optimisation might generate an entirely new schedule – not practicable if product has already been loaded on vehicles according to the original plan.
"With Truckstops 21 this problem is solved. There is now provision to quickly and easily schedule extra stops without disrupting the previously optimised plan," explains Dawsey.
"Stop splitting" is an invaluable new feature that helps Truckstops 21 to handle consignments that are too large to fit in a single vehicle. Users can now tell Truckstops to divide such loads automatically as required. Usefully, this feature can produce more efficient schedules even with consignments of less than a load, since it can allow better overall use of fleet capacity, saving cost.
Among the multitude of performance enhancements and new features, Truckstops 21 extends the functions that can be included in batch processing. Multiple instances of batch scheduling can now be run at the same time, and during processing, stop files can be output in a range of different formats such as spreadsheet, CSV and text.
"We are continually investing in the development of Truckstops,"
