Rick Skye Stars as Liza Minnelli in Bazazz! A Sequined Variety
New Monthly Variety Show at Don't Tell Mama NYC Opens on Friday, October 27th
Skye is well-known in London and New York for having written and performed in a series of outrageously comic, award-winning shows including The Flip Side of Neil Sedaka, which earned him a Bistro Award, A Slice O'Minnelli and The War of the Mama Roses. His show Its Madame with an E! played Atlantic City and Las Vegas and brought him to television where he appeared on Watch What Happens, Live! With Andy Cohen and Celebrity Apprentice as well as Fox & Friends and the WB. His most recent success was Judy and Liza Together Again which closed after an unprecedented seven-year run at Don't Tell Mama's and garnered two MAC Awards.
He has performed in many shows as Liza Minnelli in a number of hit shows that played internationally. He co-starred with Steven Brinberg in the London production of Barbra and Liza LIVE! which played the Dublin Gay Theater Festival and he toured with Liza LIVE! playing the New Players Theater in London and many spots in England. A Slice O' Minnelli enjoyed successful seasons at the Apollo Theatre in London's West End, The Dublin and Edinburgh Festivals, and from cities New York to Chicago. Critics called Skye "Masterful...Astonishing...Brilliant (Chicago Sun Times) and the show earned him the 2006 MAC Award for Best Impersonation, the "Best Achievement wcj in Performance"
Skye's special guests in October's Bazaaz! A Sequined Variety will include David Maiocco as Liberace and Chuck Sweeney as Peggy Lee. The two jointly won the 2017 Bistro Award in the category of Best Musical Comedy Duo for their show Lee Squared – An Evening with Liberace and Miss Peggy Lee. The evening will also feature comedienne Nancy Witter who was a finalist in Nick at Nite's Search for the Funniest Mom in America. Cabaret favorite Rick Ritzel is the evening's Musical Director.
Don't Tell Mama's is located at 343 West 46th Street in New York City. There is a $20.00 Cover/2 Drink Minimum (Cash only). Reservations can be made at www.donttellmamanyc.com.
More about Rick Skye
Rick Skye is a multi-award winning performer who has enjoyed international success. Training with the Joffrey Ballet and the famed Stella Adler, Rick toured the US with Ann Reinking and Sandy Duncan in "The American Dance Machine Show" and in the Kennedy Center Production of "Miss Liberty". He acted with Dorothy Louden in a role written especially for him by Paul Zindel in "Danny and Della". He did a stint on "All My Children" and appeared in the film "The Cater Waiter" starring David Drake. His friendship with Neil Sedaka led to his writing and starring in "The Flip Side of Neil Sedaka" which earned him a nomination as 'Best Newcomer' by The Manhattan Association of Cabarets. His revue, "MaCabaret - a tabloid fable" ran for nine months in New York and in 2008 he created a new revue entitled "The War of the Mama Roses - the Ultimate Audition for GYPSY" starring some of the world's foremost impersonators and which enjoyed a successful run in New York. He joined forces with the legendary "Madame" of "Wayland Flowers and Madame" fame and toured the U.S. with Its Madame with an E! which he wrote and starred in. The duo played Resorts International in Atlantic City, the Suncoast Casino in Las Vegas, The RRAZZ Room in San Francisco as well as Feinstein's at the Regency in New York City. He was a contributing writer and performer of Bawdy! - Off Broadway's Biggest Little Vaudeville and most recently won acclaim for creating and directing Sacred Monster a hyperemotional evening of song, drama and comedy starring Billy Lykken.
