News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Hatfield and Horsham Residents Can Find Affordable Braces in Lansdale, PA
Exeter Orthodontics has opened its eighth location in Pennsylvania, offering affordable braces to residents of Montgomery County.
Braces in Lansdale are only $3,995. This low price includes x-rays, adjustments, retainers, and repairs. Payment plans are also available.
"Our team believes that quality care should be accessible to all who need it," explains Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Lansdale.
Invisalign® aligners in Lansdale are also only $3,995. There are many difference between Invisalign aligners and traditional wcj braces, but Dr. Mills's team will walk patients through each option.
To join the thousands of other teens and adults in Eastern Pennsylvania who are smiling brighter, make an appointment at Exeter Orthodontics in Lansdale today: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/
About Exeter Orthodontics:
Contact
Meredith Souder-Liss
***@exeterorthodontics.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse