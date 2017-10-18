 
Hatfield and Horsham Residents Can Find Affordable Braces in Lansdale, PA

Exeter Orthodontics has opened its eighth location in Pennsylvania, offering affordable braces to residents of Montgomery County.
 
 
Exeter Orthodontics offers Invisalign & braces in Lansdale for teens and adults.
LANSDALE, Pa. - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Hatfield and Horsham residents can now find affordable braces in Lansdale thanks to the newest location of Exeter Orthodontics. Exeter Orthodontics has already helped thousands of teens and adults smile brighter with braces and Invisalign aligners. Now, residents of Hatfield, Horsham, and surrounding Montgomery County can discover the difference quality orthodontic care can make.

Braces in Lansdale are only $3,995. This low price includes x-rays, adjustments, retainers, and repairs. Payment plans are also available.

"Our team believes that quality care should be accessible to all who need it," explains Dr. Soraya Mills, orthodontist in Lansdale.

Invisalign® aligners in Lansdale are also only $3,995. There are many difference between Invisalign aligners and traditional wcj braces, but Dr. Mills's team will walk patients through each option.

To join the thousands of other teens and adults in Eastern Pennsylvania who are smiling brighter, make an appointment at Exeter Orthodontics in Lansdale today: http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/request-appointment/.

About Exeter Orthodontics: For several years, Exeter Orthodontics, a Pennsylvania-based orthodontic practice, has offered area patients braces and Invisalign treatments for as low as $3,995. Its team of orthodontists remains dedicated to providing high quality care at an affordable price. Learn more at http://www.exeterorthodontics.com/.

Contact
Meredith Souder-Liss
***@exeterorthodontics.com
End
Source:Exeter Orthodontics
Email:***@exeterorthodontics.com Email Verified
Tags:Invisalign Lansdale Pa, Braces Lansdale Pa, Orthodontist In Lansdale Pa
Industry:Health
Location:Lansdale - Pennsylvania - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
