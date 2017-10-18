News By Tag
Professional Group Focused on Silly Fun
After Paying Dues, Launching to Enjoy Life When Priscilla Dames launched the new business she hosted the Event on a yacht with bubble wands for the guests.
Professionally Fabulous is women that have paid dues by serving their community, on their jobs and families. The elected officials, business owners,employed mothers that range from baby boomers to Millennnials remain dedicated to their purposes and goals. However, after paying those dues are taking each other by the hand to encourage simple enjoyment like going to the beach, taking better care of themselves and experiencing exotic travel.
Now that the business has launched on the 80 foot yacht, M/Y CHIP, it'll host a VIP Reception to celebrate its members and supporters. Members include Dr. Dorothy Bendross-Mindingall, Miami-Dade School Board Member, Miramar Commissioner Yvette Colbourne and Miami Gardens Councilwoman Felecia Robinson. Providing activities to ensure the ladies are taking better care of themselves while having fun, are Deborah wcj Grossman, RN, Cathy Silver and Dr. Lynn Carey. There's a Mistress of fun, Sheila Duffy-Lehrman.
The Reception held at The Historic Maxwell House in Fort Lauderdale, Sunday, October 29,2017, will celebrate its members and serve as an introduction of its advisory board members. They are Ferial Youakim, Yvette Colbourne,Felicia Hatcher, Paulette Pheffier, Vielka Murray, Ivan Yaeger and Dr. Linell King.
Fort Lauderdale Mayor Barbara Sharief will welcome guests to Fort Lauderdale and saxophonist, Jon Saxx, will entertain the guests.
For additional information, contact David Blake at 703-861-3080.
See the Professionally Fabulous website, www.fabulouspros.com.
