ChannelSale announces a Joint Webinar with Newegg on October 24, 2017
To help sellers make the most of the upcoming holiday season, ChannelSale announces an exclusive joint webinar with Newegg Marketplace.
"We see so many sellers failing to capitalize on the opportunities that holiday seasons bring. And we wanted to change this," said a Marketing Executive at ChannelSale. "This webinar targets Newegg marketplace seller specifically. It would include some insider's scoop, how this platform operates and what practices sellers should follow for higher revenue," he added.
Established in 2007, ChannelSale is a highly reputed multi-channel e-commerce solution provider, trusted by hundreds of retailers, resellers, and agencies across the world. It offers seamless integration between marketplaces, webstores and comparison shopping wcj engines that promises to make online selling easy and efficient.
The joint webinar of ChannelSale and Newegg Marketplace is scheduled for October 24, 2017, Tuesday, between 9:30-10:30 PM IST. It includes Mark H. Barlis, Marketing Manager at Newegg Marketplace as keynote speaker. The hour-long session would cover a range of topics, like how this marketplace operates behind the curtains, what kind of sellers will find it more profitable, what practices should sellers take up for higher sales and how they can integrate their stores on ChannelSale.
"It is really an honor to present this webinar with Newegg. We couldn't be more excited. And we are very sure that sellers will find the session worth more than anything. They will learn a lot," said a Senior Manager, ChannelSale. "After the webinar, they would know for sure what they should do to double their sales this holiday season," he added.
Keynote Speaker: Mark.H.Barlis - Marketing Manager, Newegg Marketplace
Register Here - https://register.gotowebinar.com/
About ChannelSale
ChannelSale is a well-renowned third-party e-commerce solution provider, supporting multi-channel integration on a powerful, centralized platform. Established back in 2007, the company has managed to climb to the top of the ladder with its state-of-art features and facilities, and world-class customer support. In partnership with over 200 marketplaces, comparison search engines, and affiliate networks, it makes product listing, inventory management, and order fulfillment much easier and efficient. To know more, please go here https://www.channelsale.com/
Contact
Channelsale
Steve Burns
***@channelsale.com
