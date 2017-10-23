 
October 2017
Corey Kluber Named Hickok Belt(R) Award Winner for September 2017

Was undefeated for the month with a 5-0 record....Posted a 0.84 ERA and 50:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 43 innings.....Held Opposing batters to a .199 average for the month
 
ROCHESTER, N.Y. - Oct. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Cleveland Indians ace Corey Kluber has been named the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of September 2017. Voting was conducted by a select panel of members of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA).The voters selected Kluber based on his outstanding performance during the month which included posting a 5-0 record and 0.84 ERA to lead the Indians into the playoffs.

Other finalists for the month of September in order of how the NSMA voters ranked wcj them included: Alex Smith (football), J.D. Martinez (baseball), Rafael Nadal (tennis), Sloane Stephens (tennis), Justin Verlander (baseball), Kareem Hunt (football), Justin Thomas (golf), Tom Brady (football) and Alexander Rossi (auto racing).

His selection as the Hickok Belt(R) Award winner for the month of September 2017 recognizes Corey Kluber as "the best of the best" in professional sports for the month and makes him the ninth candidate eligible to receive the overall Hickok Belt(R) Award for 2017, joining Giancarlo Stanton, Jose Altuve, Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Sergio Garcia, Russell Westbrook, Tom Brady and Serena Williams.

To learn more about the Hickok Belt(R) Award and its rich history, please visit www.hickokbelt.com.

News Media: For more information, contact Tony Liccione at 585-964-3077 or info@hickokbelt.com.

Page Updated Last on: Oct 23, 2017
