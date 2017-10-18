News By Tag
TopTech, the Best TMT bar Manufacturer, Is Giving Special Quotes Online
TopTech TMT Bar, based in West Bengal, India, is offering special quotes to buyers online for its TMT bars.
Powered by Tech Nirman Ispat Pvt. Ltd, the company offers the most superior steel technology to customers at the best local rates. The manufacturer brings out the strongest TMT bars with the latest technology and the most high quality raw materials, which can easily satisfy the requirements of customers.
The TMT bars are of international quality, and conform to the newest Bureau of Indian standards (BIS) standards. There are no chemical impurities and consistent strength in the bars. The bars are made with the most superior earthquake resistant steel, tested and certified, and match CRM, Belgium international standards. These comply with the IS: 1786 standards for ductility and strength.
Each bar has a standard length, optimal strength and consistency, right shape and even thickness. State of the art tempcore process and cutting-edge technological advancements are used for making the bars. These are offered at the best prices, and customers can save a minimum of 20% more on them as compared to when they buy TMT wcj bars from other top brands. There is 17% saving of steel in these bars, as compared to standard TMT.
TopTech TMT Bar has a powerful distribution network, and can offer the best support to customers. It has an expansive sales network consisting of a team of dedicated sales engineers who offer the right guidance and personalized services. There is good after-sales service as well.
TopTech TMT Bar produces all its TMT bars at the best manufacturing facilities, and uses the newest technology that offers more volume per ton and ensures the best cost savings for buyers. The TopTech manufacturing units use the newest and most advanced levels of production, to stay ahead of the competitors and fulfill all the requirements of customers.
About TopTech TMT Bar
TopTech, located in Kolkata, West Bengal, is a top manufacturer of superior TMT bars with state of the art technology and production methods. It uses the most high quality raw materials to create TMT bars in its own manufacturing units.
For further information and enquiries, please visit https://toptechtmt.com/
Contact Information
TopTech TMT Bars.
46, B B Ganguly Street,
Kolkata - 700012
Phone: (033) 4003 - 5050 / (033) 2236 6666/9999
Email id: info@technirman.com
Contact
TopTech Tmt bars
***@technirman.com
