Canadian Airbnb Software and Key Exchange Service Announce Integration to Improve Airbnb Management
Utilizing this recently launched integration service makes it possible for Airbnb hosts to easily and conveniently share keys with their guests and service providers, such as cleaners or maintenance workers, and track them on a dashboard of AirGMS platform. Apart from email notifications and text message notifications, hosts are also able to monitor the key status in real time in their AirGMS account. The beauty of integration is seeing all information from the vacation rental software and key exchange service in a single interface. The amount of time that this integration saves hosts is life-changing.
A small Vancouver based startup which launched its trademark software in 2015, AirGMS can now proudly boast that it helps over 4000 Airbnb owners in 49 countries around the world. AirGMS has earned a lot of positive press recently for the revolutionary vacation rental software that it offers which aims to transform how Airbnb hosts manage the day-to-day running of their properties - from arranging cleaning services for their properties, keeping track of bookings, automating reviews and communicating with guests, to cumulative financial reporting. The company is constantly developing new tools and offers integrations that solve hosts' headaches.
Keycafe, like AirGMS, is a Vancouver wcj based startup that offers a key exchange service which makes it possible for Airbnb hosts to easily and conveniently share keys with their guests and service providers such as cleaners or maintenance workers. Keycafe is available in fifteen cities, in six countries in the United States, Canada, and Europe. What makes Keycafe so special is that it is the only key exchange company that has an Airbnb API.
AirGMS is the only vacation property management software that currently benefits from integration with Keycafe, and to use this new opportunity for vacation rental managers is extremely easy. Once a host signs up for both services and makes basic steps for integration there will be no need to switch interfaces or applications, all of the Keycafe accounts will be there in the AirGMS dashboard in a separate block for Key Exchange. Either hosts or their cleaners immediately receive notifications once guests check out. This helps to plan cleanings more efficiently and avoid the situation of the cleaner arriving while the guest is still in the property. More news and integrations to come. Both companies believe that uniting their efforts will make Airbnb hosts' work more productive.
For more information about AirGMS products and services click here https://www.airgms.com/
