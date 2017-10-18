News By Tag
Q&A released with West Pharmaceutical Services ahead of Pre-Filled Syringes Europe 2018
SMI REPORTS: SMi Group speak to Dr. Bettine Boltres, Technical Account Manager from West Pharmaceuticals Services, Co-Chair of Pre-Filled Syringes 2018
Dr. Bettine Boltres is actively involved in regulatory committees such as USP, Ph Eur and ISO. In her current role as Technical Account Manager, she is in close contact with the pharmaceutical industry and has first-hand experience in understanding the challenges it faces.
"To bring the pharmaceutical industry together to discuss these challenges and to exchange with the regulatory bodies is an important part in driving the future of the pharma industry. That is why I support the Pre-Filled Syringes Europe conference."
In the run-up to the event, we caught up her to discuss current industry hurdles and the upcoming conference. From the answers provided it is apparent that compliance and new guidelines will be a major area of focus to determine future regulatory pathways for the PFS market.
When asked to comment on the expected updates to USP <660> and USP <381>/<
"The chapter <660> dealing with glass primary packaging has not been updated in many years. So the revision will come in two steps: First, some general minor changes as well as alignments with Ph Eur are implemented. In the second step the wcj bigger, more thought-requiring topics are addressed, such as Extractables & Leachables, elemental impurities, light transmission and new glass formulations. The chapter <381> has just undergone such a big revision. It was split into two chapters separating the quality assessment of the components and the closure functionality plus adding the according informational chapters above 1000. In this development you can see the clear trend towards an individual assessment of the primary packaging quality depending on a scientifically sound risk assessment and specific drug product requirements. The regulatory bodies do not want the pharmaceutical companies to just follow the instructions anymore."
As well as Co-Chairing Pre-Filled Syringes Europe alongside Alphons Fakler, Group Head Risk Management, Biologics Technical Development and Manufacturing , Novartis Pharma AG; Dr Boltres will also be leading an industry-led panel discussion with Novartis, GSK and Merck. The event spotlight on regulation will also include an exclusive opening keynote address from the MHRA.
SMi's 10th annual 2018 Pre-Filled Syringes Europe conference and exhibition will take place on 17th & 18th Jan at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London UK.
Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at https://www.smi-
The full interview is available to read at http://www.smi-
