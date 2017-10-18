News By Tag
PR for Xtendly's Customer Support (support@xtendly.com). From Freshdesk to Helpscout
To succeed in any given industry, having a great product or service is often not enough. Having a successful business doesn't just mean success in terms of revenue or by having a long list of clients.
Xtendly regards success in the sense that, as a result of a satisfying experience, the mere mention of their corporate name or brand elicits positive feelings from their customers. The entire Xtendly team understands that the REAL measure of success is having good customer relations and service.
The shift from Freshdesk to Help Scout has turned out to become the best move towards improving Xtendly's customer support. Here's why:
• Highly integratable. Help Scout doesn't limit integrations to enterprise users. It integrates with more apps and business operations than most popular providers.
• Easier communication. With Help Scout, communication with clients is faster and easier while providing them with reliable service through multiple channels. Customers don't need to wait too long or be forced to undergo a time-consuming process just to find a representative to help solve their problems.
• Very adaptable. It won't take customers many months before they learn to adapt to Help Scout. With its clean and well-organized user interface, users can maximize what the program's potential has to offer usually within an hour's time.
• Ideal for collaboration. Help Scout is the ideal collaboration center for agencies. They can consult each other regarding customer requests by using an Internal Note immediately before providing a response to the inquiry.
• Automated custom actions. Help Scout is incorporated with a powerful work builder that will allow the customization of literally all operations.
Help Scout helps make sure that Xtendly can deliver the customer support each client expects and more. The platform boasts of the many useful features to provide great customer experience. We've summarized a few more important ones to give you an idea why Xtendly's decision to shift was the right one:
• No ticket numbers. When you share the same core values with another, you know you were destined to be partners from the beginning. Just like Xtendly, Help Scout's core value is all about conversations, not ticket numbers. Help Scout's email response is not just a corporate template. Its layout has a very personal design. The help desk is completely invisible to the customer and the conversations simulate the email experience.
• Integrated knowledge base. Help Scout uses Docs, a knowledge base that is easily installed with just a few clicks. Each member of the support team can readily create a step-by-step tutorial to help their customers anytime, while keeping support requests at a minimum with its effective self-service feature.
• Reports in real-time. Equipped with real-time reporting, Xtendly's support managers are able to know and understand what is happening, regardless of the time of day. These reports are categorized into 4 categories: Conversations, Productivity, Team, and Happiness. These metrics provide an overview of the support team's performance, efficiency and effectivity. Real-time reports provide the Xtendly management team immediate wcj insight into the proficiency of their support efforts. Customers are rest assured that their queries are taken seriously and that a solution is underway.
• Traffic Cop. This feature ensures that the customer doesn't end up receiving the same or contradicting responses from different people. When working on a conversation, the Xtendly support team can see among themselves if a colleague is working on the same task and what actions they're currently doing. This way Traffic Cop prevents duplicate replies from being sent.
• On-the-go support. This feature allows Xtendly to bring the help desk with them wherever they go. Whether it's on an iPhone or Android, Xtendly is committed to deliver immediate support to its customers. Each team member is empowered to collaborate anytime, anywhere. Help Scout has iOS and Android versions of its app that enables the support team to keep the conversation going, be on top of what's happening with their customers, collaborate remotely--all without compromising the customer's experience.
The Xtendly team has proven their commitment to provide the best form of customer support and experience by constantly trying to find new ways to improve. It's part of the company's core values to deliver products, services and customer support in a timely and effective manner.
Xtendly is an all-in one Web Design and Growth Marketing service provider. It's the company's mission to help small to medium sized companies grow using affordable solutions for website design and development. They are a single-source service provider that also offer online marketing execution, cloud based marketing automation and CRM software.
http://www.Xtendly.com assures to deliver services, and you can be certain to receive 100% commitment to help your business grow. Their WordPress and online marketing specialists will work with you and for you every step of the way.
