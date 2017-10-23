 
American Medical Depot Brings Professional Insight to the Next Generation of Leaders at HBCU Event

 
 
MIRAMAR, Fla. - Oct. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- American Medical Depot (AMD) is excited to participate in the upcoming Historically Black Colleges and Universities Career Development Marketplace (HBCU CDM) 10th Annual National Conference. The Conference will be held at the University of Maryland, College Park from November 1-3, 2017 and is a platform to exchange ideas and educate HBCU graduates about corporate America as they enter the workforce.

With over 400 students from more than 20 HBCUs scheduled to attend, AMD President of Government Business, Beverly Kuykendall, will lead a discussion on November 3rd where she will draw on her own professional experiences based on her tenured expertise in government contracting. In addition to a full day of workshops, the event includes a networking reception that allows HBCU juniors and seniors to directly interact with seasoned business leaders.

The second day of the Conference will feature an oral presentation competition. Said Kuykendall, "At this stage in my career what I look forward to each day are fresh new perspectives, creative ideas and innovative, out-of-the-box solutions beyond the obvious. These young men and women are embarking on the most exciting time in their lives where they can take what they learned in the classroom and apply it in the business world to affect serious, next level change." Kuykendall will join a panel of judges evaluating the student oral presentation competition.

AMD is proud to participate in an event that promotes sustainable community service and responsible corporate citizenship. For more information on the HBCU CDM National Conference, or to find out how you can participate, visit http://hbcucareermarket.org/.

About American Medical Depot

American Medical Depot is a leading healthcare supply chain solutions company based in Miramar, FL that uses technology and insight to provide smarter ways for clients to manage medical supplies and equipment utilization within  complex healthcare wcj supply chains. In 2016 1AMD was awarded the VA MSPV-NG Contract to service Veteran hospital facilities across the Eastern seaboard. Having provided innovative supply chain solutions to healthcare providers for more than 20 years, AMD continually executes proven value-add models, combined with deep industry experience and strong leadership in order to deliver smarter and more cost-efficient turnkey solutions for government and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.amdnext.com.

About the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Career Development Marketplace

The Historically Black Colleges and Universities Career Development Marketplace (HBCU CDM) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit founded in 2001. The HBCU CDM mission is to inform and educate students from HBCUs about corporate America as they transition into the workforce. The conference has remained free for students to attend and as a result, strengthened the leadership and professional skills of thousands of HBCU graduates.

Click to Share