David Gannaway, Principal, PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About David Gannaway
David Gannaway is a Principal of PKF O'Connor Davies' Litigation Support Group. With more than 25 years' experience, he has served as both an IRS Special Agent, handling criminal investigations, and a private sector consultant, unraveling complex domestic and international white-collar financial fraud schemes across numerous business sectors, including healthcare, non-profit and financial services, among others. He is recognized for preparing meticulous damage calculations and successfully refuting the computations presented by opposing witnesses. With a widely-respected record of producing impressive and favorable results in criminal and civil trials at both the state and federal levels, Mr. Gannaway is an exceptional client advocate in tax controversies, white-collar criminal investigations, offshore IRS disclosure issues, shareholder disputes and settlement negotiations.
Mr. Gannaway is a frequent speaker at industry conferences and a thought leader in the areas of preventing and detecting fraud, money laundering, civil and criminal income taxes, regulatory compliance, the Foreign Corrupt Practices (FCPA) and Bank Secrecy Acts.
About PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP
PKF O'Connor Davies, LLP is a full-service certified public accounting and advisory firm with a long history of serving clients both domestically and internationally. With roots tracing to 1891, nine offices in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Maryland, and more than 700 professionals, the Firm provides a complete range of accounting, auditing, tax and management advisory services. PKF O'Connor Davies is ranked 28th on Accounting Today's 2017 "Top 100 Firms" list and is recognized as one of the "Top 10 Fastest-Growing Firms." PKF O'Connor Davies is also recognized as a "Leader in Audit and Accounting" and is ranked among the "Top Firms in the Mid-Atlantic,"
PKF O'Connor Davies is the lead wcj North American representative in PKF International, a global network of legally independent accounting and advisory firms located in 440 locations, in 150 countries around the world.
Event Synopsis:
With the evolving tax litigation environment, managing complex and high-stakes tax controversies has become a huge challenge for tax authorities and professionals. Considering the significant implications of these tax controversies coupled with the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) heightened enforcement activities, it is crucial for firms and their counsel to remain attentive to the emerging trends and developments to ward off potential risks. Establishing sound and effective policies and defense strategies could also aid in addressing far-reaching implications and resolving tax audits and disputes.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will help the audience better understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the latest enforcement initiatives and trends; critical issues and best practices with respect to Tax Controversies. Speakers will also offer techniques in managing tax audits and preventing tax disputes.
Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:
· Tax Controversies – Then and Now
· Recent Changes to IRS Appeals Procedures
· How to Address Implications?
· Audit Issues and Challenges
· Civil and Criminal Liabilities
· Best Practices and Tips
· Latest Trends and Regulatory Developments
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org
