W. Curtis Elliot, Partner, Culp Elliott & Carpenter PLLC to Speak at TKG's Event

 
 
Oct. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The Knowledge Group/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series, the leading producer of regulatory focused webcasts, has announced today W. Curtis Elliot, Partner, Culp Elliott & Carpenter PLLC will speak at the Knowledge Congress' webcast entitled: "Tax Controversies: Addressing Its Implications to the Year Ahead LIVE Webcast". This event is scheduled for November 14, 2017 from 3:00pm – 4:00pm (ET).

For further details, please visit:

https://www.theknowledgegroup.org/webcasts/tax-accounting-finance/taxation/tax-controversies-addressing-its-implications

About W. Curtis Elliot

Curtis Elliott is one of the leading tax litigators in the United States. He has over 30 years of experience litigating civil and criminal tax cases, including IRS audits and appeals, and grand jury proceedings. He has extensive courtroom trial experience in the U.S. Tax Court, the Federal District Courts and state courts. His tax advocacy has resolved some of the most complex, high stakes tax cases for clients. Mr. Elliott's clients include Fortune 500 companies, entrepreneurial companies, estates and individuals. He works closely with co-counsel and CPA firms. Mr. Elliott is a Fellow in the American College of Tax Counsel, and is very active in the ABA Section of Taxation. He speaks at conferences across the country on tax dispute topics. Mr. Elliott also co-authored the nationally published treatise entitled Valuation Practice in Estate Planning and Litigation (Clark Boardman Callahan, 1994).

About Culp Elliott & Carpenter, PLLC

Culp Elliott & Carpenter, PLLC is a Charlotte, North Carolina tax law firm founded in 1982. It provides innovative tax, and legal solutions that create value for its clients, and helps clients achieve the most important goals in their businesses and lives. The Firm represents high-net-worth individuals, successful entrepreneurs, and corporate business clients. Firm members develop effective strategies to save on taxes, representing clients in the areas of estate planning, real estate and commercial transactions, mergers, acquisitions, restructuring and recapitalizations. Firm members handle civil and criminal tax litigation, and trusts and estates litigation, at all levels of dispute, and represent clients in disputes with the Internal Revenue Service. The Firm serves clients throughout the Southeastern United States.

Event Synopsis:

With the evolving tax litigation environment, managing complex and high-stakes tax controversies has become a huge challenge for tax authorities and professionals. Considering the significant implications of these tax controversies coupled with the Internal Revenue Service's (IRS) heightened enforcement activities, it is crucial for firms and their counsel to remain attentive to the emerging trends and developments to ward off potential risks. Establishing sound and effective policies and defense strategies could also aid in addressing far-reaching implications wcj and resolving tax audits and disputes.

In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will help the audience better understand the important aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the latest enforcement initiatives and trends; critical issues and best practices with respect to Tax Controversies. Speakers will also offer techniques in managing tax audits and preventing tax disputes.

Some of the major topics that will be covered in this course are:

·         Tax Controversies – Then and Now

·         Recent Changes to IRS Appeals Procedures

·         How to Address Implications?

·         Audit Issues and Challenges

·         Civil and Criminal Liabilities

·         Best Practices and Tips

·         Latest Trends and Regulatory Developments

About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series

The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org

