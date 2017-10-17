News By Tag
* business loans Central Coast
* Unsecured Small Business Loan
* Apply For Business Loan
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Magnolia Finance Expands Micro Lending for Small Businesses in Sydney, Australia
Low-interest rates and fast turn-around time make Magnolia the perfect new business loan option
Magnolia Finance's mission is to provide small to mid-sized businesses across Australia flexible business funding options – especially to businesses that may not fit traditional bank or non-financial institutional lending models.
Magnolia Finance's short-term loan opportunity can help a business get over a hump, expand into new markets, acquire a new location or make renovations.
"Magnolia Finance is a fast growing and progressive small business lender that is supported with a world-class infrastructure,"
"Ensuring short-term loans is available for small companies wcj in Sydney will promote sustainable economic growth and job creation in Australia. We look forward to working closely with entrepreneurs to expand their business activities across the country." said the Chief Executive officer of Magnolia Finance.
About Magnolia Finance
Magnolia Finance is a leading small business funding organization headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Thousands of small businesses throughout Australia rely on the commercial property loan and invoice finance Sydney provided by Magnolia Finance. The company's customers are across industries from aviation, construction, dentistry, franchises, healthcare, manufacturing, communications, real estate, retail, and wholesalers.
More information, visit: http://www.magnoliafinance.com.au or call 1300471308
###
Contact Details
Contact Name - Mitchell Atkins
Address: Suite 3, Level 27, Governor Macquarie Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.
Phone number:1300471308
Contact
Mitchell Atkins
1300471308
***@magnoliafinance.com.au
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse