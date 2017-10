Magnolia Finance Expands Micro Lending for Small Businesses in Sydney, Australia

Low-interest rates and fast turn-around time make Magnolia the perfect new business loan option

Magnolia Finance

Contact

Mitchell Atkins

1300471308

***@magnoliafinance.com.au Mitchell Atkins1300471308

End

-- Magnolia Finance, a leading small business funding organization, announced its ability to offer new Businesses short loans with low-interest rates in Sydney.Magnolia Finance's mission is to provide small to mid-sized businesses across Australia flexible business funding options – especially to businesses that may not fit traditional bank or non-financial institutional lending models.Magnolia Finance's short-term loan opportunity can help a business get over a hump, expand into new markets, acquire a new location or make renovations."Magnolia Finance is a fast growing and progressive small business lender that is supported with a world-class infrastructure,"said Mitchell Atkins the spokesperson of Magnolia Finance. "I'm excited that our organization has joined the ranks of Australia's fastest growing companies and proud of our team who are so dedicated to customer success.""Ensuring short-term loans is available for small companies wcj in Sydney will promote sustainable economic growth and job creation in Australia. We look forward to working closely with entrepreneurs to expand their business activities across the country." said the Chief Executive officer of Magnolia Finance.Magnolia Finance is a leading small business funding organization headquartered in Sydney, Australia. Thousands of small businesses throughout Australia rely on the commercial property loan and invoice finance Sydney provided by Magnolia Finance. The company's customers are across industries from aviation, construction, dentistry, franchises, healthcare, manufacturing, communications, real estate, retail, and wholesalers.More information, visit: http://www.magnoliafinance.com.au or call 1300471308###Contact Name - Mitchell AtkinsAddress: Suite 3, Level 27, Governor Macquarie Tower, 1 Farrer Place, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia.Phone number:1300471308