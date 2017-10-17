Mounts Botanical Garden Invites Public to 15 Fun Horticultural Events in Nov & Dec

Plant-a-Palooza at Mounts

-- Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County Invites the Public to 15 Fun and Informative Horticultural Events in November & December· Plant-a-Palooza: Fall Plant Sale – November 4-5· Art in the Garden: Cyanotype – November 4· Yoga in the Garden – November 19; December 3 & 17· Art in the Garden: Place Books with Botanicals – November 11-12· Beautify the Garden with South Florida Native Plants – November 12· The Literary Garden: Book Discussion – November 14 & December 12· Stories in the Garden – November 17 & December 8· Opening of WASHED ASHORE Exhibit – December 2· Be Plastic Aware! Microplastics in the Environment – December 12· Photography Workshop – December 17· Cooking in the Garden: Community Making Kimchi – December 21(West Palm Beach, FL – October 16, 2017) Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden will be hosting 15 fun and informative horticultural events during November and December, including Plant-a-Palooza:Fall Plant Sale, two Art in the Garden creative workshops in collaboration with the Armory Art Center, Yoga in the Garden every other Sunday, a Photography Workshop and the opening of WASHED ASHORE: Art to Save the Sea, a major new exhibition.NovemberPlant-a-Palooza:Fall Plant Sale+ Saturday, November 4 – 9 am to 4 pm+ Sunday, November 5 – 9 am to 3 pmThroughout the GardenFREE for members and children 12 and under; $10 for nonmembersThis two-day annual event features more than 90 vendors with an amazing assortment of quality plants and accessories. Rare and hard-to-find palms, orchids, bamboo, begonias, bromeliads, fruit trees and more are available for purchase. Be sure to visit the Mounts Nursery and Garden Shop that will be open during all hours of the event.(Note: Members enjoy early admission and continental breakfast at 8 am on Saturday. Plus enjoy member hospitality during all hours of the sale – shaded area to rest, enjoy complimentary beverages and package check-in service.Art in the Garden: Cyanotype – The Original Blue Print PhotographsIn Collaboration with the Armory Art CenterSaturday, November 4 – 9:30 am to 4:30 pmMounts Pavilion$35 for members; $45 for nonmembers+ a $20 Material FeeInstructor: Alicia Maria Tritico, Artist-in-Residence at the Armory Art CenterCyanotypes, also known as sun prints or blueprints, are an early form of traditional photography. Originally invented so architects could reproduce notes and diagrams such as blueprints, cyanotypes are a fun and easy way to capture designs created by everyday objects especially those from nature, leaving a rich blue and white image. (Note: The Art in the Garden program is subsidized through a Batchelor Foundation grant that supports education.)Art in the Garden: Place Books with BotanicalsIn wcj Collaboration with the Armory Art CenterSaturday, November 11 – 9:30 am to 4:30 pmSunday, November 12 – 9:30 am to 4:30 pmMounts Auditorium$45 for members; $55 for nonmembers+ a $20 Material FeeInstructor: John Cutrone, Book Artist at Armory Art CenterBook Artists are often thought of as neat and fastidious and this is all well and good, but there are other ways of approaching the book form. This two-day workshop is rooted in a more creative approach and, in fact, participants will spend the first couple of hours doing just that: exploring painting and printing. Then we'll turn these paintings into pages of embellished artists' books. Each student will work on two books over the course of the two days, while learning useful techniques in binding, collage, and low-tech printing. Attendees might want to have a theme in mind and theirs books will evolve organically from there.(Note: The Art in the Garden program is subsidized through a Batchelor Foundation grant that supports education.)Beautify Your Yard with South Florida Native PlantsSunday, November 12 – 10 to 11:30 amMounts Exhibit Hall A$20 for members; $25 for nonmembersNote:To register for any of the events and workshops at The Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County, go online at www.mounts.org/eventcalendar or call 561.233.1751. Events at Mounts are accessible to people with disabilities.About Mounts Botanical Garden of Palm Beach County:With a mission to inspire the public, Mounts Botanical Garden is Palm Beach County's oldest and largest botanical garden, offering gorgeous displays of tropical and sub-tropical plants, plus informative classes, workshops, and other fun-filled events. The Garden contains more than 2,000 species of plants, including Florida native plants, exotic and tropical fruit trees, herbs, palms, bromeliads and more. Mounts Botanical Garden is a facility of the Palm Beach County Extension Service, which is in partnership with the University of Florida and Friends of the Mounts Botanical Garden. Mounts is located at 531 North Military Trail in West Palm Beach.Mounts Botanical Garden is open everyday (except Palm Beach County recognized holidays) from 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, please call 561.233.1757 or visit www.mounts.org.