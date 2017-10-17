 
Cafe L'Europe in Palm Beach to Feature Singer/Showman Rob Russell & Pianist Danny Beck, Oct 28 & 31

 
 
Rob Russell
Rob Russell
 
PALM BEACH, Fla. - Oct. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Café L'Europe in Palm Beach to Feature

Singer/Showman Rob Russell & Pianist Danny Beck

At the Hottest Season Opener on the Island

October 28 & 31

(Palm Beach, FL – October 16, 2017) Café L'Europe is promising the hottest "Season" opener in Palm Beach and a memorable, musical, magical Halloween experience featuring master showman/singer Rob Russell and pianist Danny Beck for two audience-thrilling performances.  Until recently, Russell was the longtime Entertainment Director & Emcee for the world famous Royal Room cabaret at The Colony Hotel, while Beck is a frequent guest vocalist with the popular Mel Urban Trio.

Pre-Halloween Excitement

Saturday, October 28, starting at 9 pm

This fabulous evening will include a costume parade with a grand prize, dancing and Halloween menu items.

Halloween Night

Tuesday, October 31, starting at 9 pm

This "boo-tiful" and "spook-tastic" celebration evening will include a costume contest with prizes, a bewitching Prix Fixe Menu, dancing and entertainment into the howling hours.

"This promises to be two amazing musical evenings, filled with laughter wcj and love, and maybe even a surprise guest or two. I am personally inviting all of my good friends and Royal Room regulars to come out and party with us," says Russell. "After all, no one wants to be left out in the cold on Halloween weekend."

For reservations, call 561-655-8272.

About Café L'Europe:

The best gourmet restaurant in the Palm Beaches, Café L'Europe welcomes as guests the "Movers and Shakers" of industry, manufacturing, finance and government, as well as some of the greatest writers and entertainers. Offering sophisticated continental cuisine, the restaurant is located at 331 S. County Road. For more information, please call 561-655-4020 or visit www.cafeleurope.com.

Available for Interview:

Rob Russell

561.358.1693

rob-russell@comcast.net

Media Contact:

Gary Schweikhart

PR-BS, Inc.

561.756.4298

gary@pr-bs.net
