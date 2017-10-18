Move the Mountains Releases Illuminated Collection

New printable Bible journaling templates, traceables, and hand lettering practice sheets make it easier than ever to begin Bible journaling with confidence.

Illuminated Collection

Contact

Amanda

***@move-the- mountains.com Amanda

End

-- Bible journaling teacher Amanda Schenkenberger from Move the Mountains is releasing the brand new Illuminated Collection, and each product will be made or curated by Amanda herself. The Illuminated Collection will be released on November 8, 2017.Move the Mountains is known for helping Christian women dive into God's Word through the art of Bible journaling so they can go on creative adventures with God.Thus, for the first time, Amanda has created an entire printable product line of her favorite and most popular Bible journaling designs to help beginners start their Bible journaling adventure. The new Illuminated Collection is scheduled to go live on November 8, 2017.The collection will be exclusively sold on the website Move-the-Mountains.com;certainlimited edition products are expected to sell out by the end of the season.The easy-to-print digital downloads showcase simple traceable elements so that Christian women can focus on being inspired by the Word of God instead of being overwhelmed by the creativity barrier they feel when Bible journaling.Several products spotlight designs such as cacti and mountains to capitalize on today's trends.Some printables feature hand lettering practice sheets, so that Bible journalers can improve their hand lettering skills and rewrite key verses as art in their journaling Bibles.Her collection also includes the new Illuminated Art Journaling Bibles and Bible safe pens to help bring these traceables to life.There are a variety of Bible journaling products, including but not limited to:· New journaling Bibles· Easy-to-print traceables· Hand lettering practice worksheets· Templates designed to fit perfectly in the wcj 2-inch margins· Bible safe pensThe Illuminated Collection ranges in price from $1.99 to $49.99.Amanda is excited to welcome her Bible journaling beauties to the new printable product line collection they've been requesting.Contact InfoFor more information about Illuminated Collection or for an interview with Amanda Schenkenberger, please write to contactus@move-the-mountains.com. Media high-res photos available upon request.AboutAmanda started designing Bible journaling products after she was faced with a very real problem. She saw tutorials about how to create Bible journaling art but nothing about how to use Bible journaling tothe Word of God to one's walk of faith. After releasing the 31 Day Bible Journaling Challenge, a free video tutorial series, Amanda's products, and tutorials started gaining notoriety amongst the faith community.