Yesim Saydan is speaking in China at the WMD International Conference
Yesim is an International Growth Hacker and Social Media Strategist. She will explain how companies can exponentially grow their business in just a few months by putting in place a well defined, innovative social media strategy and creative growth marketing practices. The best part is: You only need a small budget, as Growth Hacking methods don't use traditional, expensive mass media advertisements.
'A company without a good Growth Hacker is bound to fail. As it can't adapt to the fast changing digital space.' she says. 'Just like it's not the strongest or the most intelligent that survive but those, who can adapt best to their environment'.
World wcj Mice Day is a yearly conference, where CEO's of the biggest International Media, Travel, Tourism and Event Companies across the world get together to discuss best practices.
BIO OF THE SPEAKER:
Yesim Saydan is a 5-lingual Growth Hacker and Social Media Strategist, who has been helping clients in various countries in Europe, the United States as well as Turkey. She created her own digital agency based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Yesim has been instrumental in her clients achieving great successes.
You can find more about the work of Yesim Saydan at: www.linkedin.com/
