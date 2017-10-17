 
Industry News





Yesim Saydan is speaking in China at the WMD International Conference

 
 
IMG_2772
SAN FRANCISCO - Oct. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Yesim Saydan from Your Social Media Expert is speaking at the World Mice Day Conference in China on October 25th, where CEO's of the biggest International Media, Travel, Tourism and Event Companies from across the world gather together.

Yesim is an International Growth Hacker and Social Media Strategist. She will explain how companies can exponentially grow their business in just a few months by putting in place a well defined, innovative social media strategy and creative growth marketing practices. The best part is: You only need a small budget, as Growth Hacking methods don't use traditional, expensive mass media advertisements.

'A company without a good Growth Hacker is bound to fail. As it can't adapt to the fast changing digital space.' she says. 'Just like it's not the strongest or the most intelligent that survive but those, who can adapt best to their environment'.

World wcj Mice Day is a yearly conference, where CEO's of the biggest International Media, Travel, Tourism and Event Companies across the world get together to discuss best practices.


BIO OF THE SPEAKER:
Yesim Saydan is a 5-lingual Growth Hacker and Social Media Strategist, who has been helping clients in various countries in Europe, the United States as well as Turkey. She created her own digital agency based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. Yesim has been instrumental in her clients achieving great successes.

You can find more about the work of Yesim Saydan at: www.linkedin.com/in/socialmediaanddigitalmarketing or http://www.YourSocialMediaExpert.com

Contact
Yesim Saydan
***@mast.ly
End
Source:
Email:***@mast.ly Email Verified
