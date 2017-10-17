 
Industry News





Concealed Carry Permit Classes in Crossville TN

Shot Right Training Academy is now being hosted by the Fairfield Glade Sportsman Club in Crossville, TN to host the TN Handgun Safety Classes. If you are looking to legally carry for self-defense in the state of TN, then come check us out! Be safe!
 
 
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. - Oct. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The goal of this course is to mentally and physically prepare the law-abiding citizen for a deadly force encounter.  This course is for adult individuals who are not disqualified from possessing a firearm as defined by applicable federal, state, or local law and are of good repute and possess defensive pistol skills.  Participants must also understand the basic legal concepts relating to the use of firearms in self-defense, and must know and observe not only general gun safety rules, but also those safety principles that are specific to defensive situations.

Bad people are going to do bad things by any means necessary to obtain their selfish and malicious goals.  Don't be part of the percentage that says, "I never though it would happen to me," after surviving a deadly force encounter.  The adage, "I can win a deadly confrontation with reason," is not the right answer.  If you are looking to help prepare your mind, train your body and finding the warrior spirit within, then this course if for you.  We must train for the fight, never give up and carry to preserve life

"The law-abiding citizen should make every possible effort to avoid using deadly force. Prevention, avoidance, de-escalation, and retreat are all good alternatives, allowing you a much better wcj opportunity to maintain your freedom and return home safely to your family.  You are universally justified in the necessary use of deadly force when there is a reasonable fear of immediate or otherwise unavoidable danger of death or serious bodily injury to the innocent.  All of these factors must be present.  The language and interpretation can vary substantially between countries and states, and in states with no preemption law it can vary between various local jurisdictions within a state."  -Joel Kalil-

www.shot-right.com

