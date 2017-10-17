Nokia 8: Three firsts in one precision designed flagship

First new generation Nokia smartphone to feature ZEISS optics Tell both sides of the story with real-time live streaming using Dual-Sight mode Introducing Nokia OZO spatial 360° audio

Nokia 8 image

Media Contact

Basmah Al Qasim

***@jwt.com Basmah Al Qasim

End

-- HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, has launched the Nokia 8 in the EMI Region. Nokia 8 is a high performance, beautifully crafted smartphone, designed with content creators in mind. It brings three world-firsts to Android smartphones, including a debut collaboration with ZEISS optics. With performance and pure Android at its heart, as well as the most advanced aluminium unibody design to date, the Nokia 8 represents all the hallmarks of a true flagship Nokia smartphone.The Nokia 8 introduces a world-first in enabling Dual-Sight video to be livestreamed natively and in real-time to social feeds such as Facebook and YouTube. Dual-Sight simultaneously harnesses both the front and rear cameras in a split screen visual for both photos and videos. With just one touch, this world-first livestream capability gives more immersive experiences for those who love to create and share special memories.Nokia 8 is also the first smartphone to feature Nokia OZO Audio, placing exclusive Hollywood technology in the palm of your hand. OZO spatial 360° audio brings a fully immersive audio experience to your 4K video. Leading-edge 360° audio capture ensures the playback lets you truly relive the moment so your memories never fade.4.6mm thin at the edge and just 7.3mm slim on average, Nokia 8's seamless unibody is precision milled from a single block of 6000 series aluminium and its pure design has been refined through a 40-stage process of machining, anodizing and polishing. Select models feature a high-gloss mirror finish that has taken over 20 hours to complete to achieve a flawless look. The phone features Qualcomm's powerful Snapdragon835 Mobile Platform and paired with the pure, secure and up to date Android experience ensures outstanding performance.Featuring OZO Audio, Nokia 8 combines three microphones with exclusive Nokia acoustic algorithms to capture audio with immersive 360° spatial surround sound. Share your 4K videos with OZO Audio anywhere – binaural codecs enable high fidelity playback even on devices without OZO Audio.Nokia 8 is Qualcomm® Quick Charge3.0 compatible, meaning when your battery is running low you can get back to recording your important moments sooner.Nokia smartphones always offer a pure Android experience, with no unnecessary apps slowing down the performance of your device. And with Nokia 8, pure Android combined with our innovative engineering processes unleashes the full potential of the Snapdragon835 Mobile Platform. With monthly security updates, the Nokia 8 is safe and up-to-date. Your device is secured with biometric fingerprint authentication, delivering enhanced security and making Nokia 8 a versatile companion whatever your needs.Nokia 8 will be available in four colours: Polished Blue, Polished Copper, Tempered Blue and wcj Steel and will be available in the EMI Region (Lebanon, Jordan. Baghdad, Erbil) on November 1st, 2017.· Networks:850/900/1800/1900: 1, 2, 5, 8: 34, 39:1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 39, 40, 41• Network speed: LTE Cat. 9, 3CA, 450Mbps DL/50Mbps UL• Available in single SIM and dual SIM variants• OS: Android Nougat 7.1.1• Chipset: Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835 Mobile Platform• MSM8998 (4* 2.45GHz Qualcomm® Kryo™ + 4* 1.8GHz Kryo)• RAM: 4GB• Storage: 64GBinternal memory with external MicroSD card slot (support up to 256 GB)• Form factor: Splashproof IP54 touch monoblock with capacitive system keys• Display: 5.3" IPS LCD QHD 2560 x 1440, 700nts screen brightness, Corning®Gorilla®Glass 5, 2.5D Glass• Camera with ZEISS optics:• Primary camera: 13MP (Colour + OIS) + 13MP (Mono), 1.12um, f/2.0, 76.9˚, PDAF, IR range finder, dual tone flash• Front facing camera: 13MP PDAF, 1.12um, f/2.0, 78.4˚, display flash• Connectivity & Sensors: Type C, USB3.1 Gen 1 (5Gbps), 3.5mm headphone jack, Ambient light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, E-compass, Gyroscope, Fingerprint Sensor, Hall sensor, Barometer, 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac (MIMO), BT 5.0, GPS/AGPS+GLONASS+BDS, NFC, ANT+• Battery: Integrated 3090 mAh battery with Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 compatible (18W, 5V/2.5A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A)· Audio: MP3,M4A, AAC,OGG,WAV,AMR,AWB(AMR-WB),FLAC,MIDI(MID,MIDI,XMF, MXMF,IMY,RTTTL,RTX,OTA)· Video:MP4, 3GP, 3G2, AVI, MKV, WEBM• Dimensions: 151.5 x 73.7 x 7.9mm (camera bump 0.4mm)• Weight: 160g